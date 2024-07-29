Hari Mari & Nick 'Fat Perez' Stubbe Partner-Up to Make the Premium Flip Flop Brand a Permanent Fixture Around the Golf Course

The Sandal Maker Taps Popular Golf Content Personality to Grow Awareness, Flip Flop Presence in Resilient Green Grass Category

DALLAS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hari Mari, the premium footwear company known for infusing color and comfort into its flip flop and sandal lines, announced it's teaming up with popular golfer and content creator Nick Stubbe to help build awareness for the fast-growing brand within the ever-popular 'green grass' golf space.

Fat Perez in his Hari Mari's

"I love stepping out of my spikes and into my Hari Mari's after playing a round. There's this immediate 'ahhhh' feeling you get, which I love," said Stubbe. "There was a time not long ago when strict dress codes prevented golfers from doing that, but comfort's king now and you can slip into a great pair of Hari Mari's flip flops after a round with the boys and still look nice. That's something I'm excited to share and push in working with Hari Mari. I can kick back after a round with the best of them, and now I get to do so in the best flip flops on the market!"

Stubbe, better known by his golf course moniker 'Fat Perez', has gained a loyal following with throngs of golf enthusiasts across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, combining his accessible personality and entertaining content, with his genuine skill on the course.

"Nick is an incredible golfer with an even more incredible personality, and he resonates and connects with the 'every man' golfer in a way that so few are able to do," said Hari Mari founder, Jeremy Stewart. "We think he's leading a powerful and unique charge in a space that's growing at meteoric levels. He's real, unvarnished, and hilarious. He's a genuine guy, and we're excited for Hari Mari and Fat Perez to do some special things together in the coming months to help elevate our brand and products within the golf community."

Hari Mari and Stubbe, made the announcement today with the start of the PGA Buying Summit in Frisco, Texas, where Hari Mari is launching and showing its spring/summer 2025 lines. The year-long Hari Mari + Fat Perez partnership will focus on social media engagement, as well as to-be-announced golf activations and events.

ABOUT HARI MARI (@HariMari)

Hari Mari is a premium sandal & slipper brand based in Dallas, Texas, with distribution in over 800 retail doors throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Bahamas. The brand prides itself on using the highest-quality leathers and textiles, and combining them with tons of memory foam and soft-squeeze materials to make best-in-class footwear, ranging from $60 to $160.

Jeremy & Lila Stewart founded Hari Mari in 2012 with the goal of creating a flip flop brand steeped in comfort, introducing the brand's patented MemoryFoamToe™ at the time of launch to mitigate and do away with the painful break-in periods and toe irritation associated with most sandals. Combining its comfort-first approach with classic looks and color profiles, Hari Mari quickly gained traction for crafting timeless flip flops with modern comfort components.

The idea for Hari Mari came while the Stewarts were living abroad in Indonesia. As such, 'Hari' means 'Sun' in Indonesian, and 'Mari' means 'Sea' in Latin – a nod to the roots of the idea. Hari Mari also gives a portion of its sales to help children and families battling pediatric cancer. The program is called Flops Fighting Cancer.

Hari Mari is currently showing its 2025 lines in space #503 at the PGA Buying Summit, held at the Omni PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.

ABOUT NICK STUBBE – 'FAT PEREZ' (@TheFatPerez)

Nick Stubbe aka Fat Perez, is a Virginia native, lifelong golfer, and a member of the Bob Does Sports team. A chance meeting with Robby in Pinehurst led to Fat Perez solidifying his place in the group and playing golf with them ever since.

The only member with extensive golf experience, having played collegiately, Nick is also known for his on-course shenanigans as well as his appetite for cold beers, and is now a mainstay in the golf world.

Besides tearing it up on the golf course, Fat Perez is also a partner in Breezy apparel and Have A Day seltzer. With all the buzz around him, he's launched his own line of merch, including hats, hoodies, ball marks, towels, and more.

Contact:

Lila Stewart

(214) 637-2700

[email protected]

SOURCE Hari Mari