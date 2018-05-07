Hari Mari Partners With Premium Apparel Brand Peter Millar On Sandal Collaboration

Peter Millar, known for uniquely proper clothing and a broad color palette, has a commitment to fine clothing and accessories that has in just a few years become the standard bearer for discerning and demanding individuals. The Peter Millar lines embrace a classic, old-world style with superb craftsmanship and only the highest quality materials available. Based in Raleigh, N.C Peter Millar has become one of the most sought after brands in the lifestyle market.

Hari Mari x Peter Millar flip-flops are constructed from premium USA-made Horween leather. For over 100 years and five generations, Horween Leather Company has maintained their tradition of excellence in order to produce the world's best leather products.

These exclusive collaboration flip-flops feature neoprene-lined, memory foam-filled toe posts and straps to eliminate break-in periods and provide a customized fit; they're also designed with thin, lightweight, soft-squeeze memory foam-filled midsoles for support, mobility and comfort, as well as an exclusive heel cup design and non-marking, boat-safe, carbon-free rubber outsoles.

"When we set out to create the ultimate Peter Millar sandal, we had very specific goals in mind," said Peter Millar Vice President of Design and Merchandising, Jason Cater. "We wanted to collaborate with American brands that stand for authenticity, quality, and craftsmanship. This led us to Hari Mari, a premier footwear innovator at the forefront of their craft, as well as Horween Leather Company, one of the finest and most respected tanneries in the world."

For Cater and the Peter Millar brand, it was also important to continue to create innovative products with details that would exceed the Peter Millar customer's expectations. "When developing this new collaboration we wanted to partner with brands where commonalities existed through creative vision, a passionate design prowess, and most importantly, strong company values," emphasized Cater. "At Peter Millar, we can't imagine a company more aligned with these core competencies than Hari Mari, and it was a real pleasure and privilege to share this experience with their incredible design team."

"Constructing a premium flip-flop worthy of the Peter Millar brand, its iconic stature and classic styling is a huge honor for Hari Mari," said Jeremy Stewart, Hari Mari Founder. "An honor made even better by the collaborative experience of working side-by-side with Peter Millar's beyond-talented team on all aspects of the sandal, A to Z!"

Hari Mari X Peter Millar sandals will be available in Peter Millar retail stores and online at PeterMillar.com and HariMari.com starting early May, 2018 and available through Peter Millar wholesale partners in Fall 2018.

ABOUT PETER MILLAR

Peter Millar LLC, a division of Richemont S.A., is a leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. Peter Millar has achieved remarkable growth and success by supplying the highest quality products to a premium limited distribution. Peter Millar offers a wide range of casual sportswear, tailored dress furnishings, and luxury and performance golf attire. The Company's brand names include Peter Millar, Peter Millar Collection, Peter Millar Tailored Clothing, Peter Millar Dress Furnishings, and Crown Sport Performance Apparel.

ABOUT HARI MARI

Hari Mari was founded in 2012 by Jeremy & Lila Stewart. The beginnings of the brand were born out of the Stewart's time spent in Indonesia, where each worked on projects related to improving kids' lives: Jeremy, making a documentary film on helping kids suffering from hunger & malnutrition in Southeast Asia; Lila, working closely with the American Women's Association, volunteering for orphanages in and outside of Jakarta.

Moving back to the States and wanting to continue to help children in some capacity, the married couple recognized an unmet need for comfortable & colorful flip flops at a premium level. The idea for creating a quality-driven flip flop brand that would support kids was born.

Seeing a lot of companies helping children abroad, Hari Mari decided to focus its efforts in the U.S., and was stunned to discover pediatric cancer is the most fatal disease among American children, more fatal than all other childhood diseases combined. It clicked from there. Hari Mari's commitment now sees 1% of sales going to support kids battling cancer. It's called Flops Fighting Cancer.

