Hari Ravichandran Launches Foundation With Inaugural Gift To Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE)

For 20 years, CURE has been at the forefront of the dramatic shift in the epilepsy research community from simply treating seizures to enhancing understanding of underlying mechanisms and causes, so that cures and preventative strategies can be found. CURE's research program is cutting-edge, dynamic and responsive to new scientific opportunities and directions through both investigator-initiated grants and unprecedented scientific programs and initiatives.

"The Ravichandran Foundation is dedicated to ensuring we make meaningful contributions that enable the communities where we live and work to thrive by improving health, promoting education and empowering youth locally and globally," said Hari Ravichandran. "Our goal is to make contributions that also leave a legacy of positive social impact. I can't think of a better way to do that, than by supporting the efforts of young researchers and their mission to find a cure for epilepsy."

The Ravichandran gift will directly support CURE's 'Taking Flight' research award which facilitates a promising epilepsy research project and promotes the career of a young epilepsy investigator, allowing them to develop a research focus independent of their mentor(s).

"As CURE prepares to recognize the advancements made by epilepsy researchers over the past 20 years, I'm reminded that many of them were initially recipients of a CURE Taking Flight Award. So, I'm very grateful to Hari for his generosity and foresight in funding a next generation researcher whose research could be groundbreaking. Funding young researchers inspires them to devote their careers to studying epilepsy and is crucial to our pipeline of emerging discoveries," said CURE founder Susan Axelrod.

This contribution will also sponsor CURE's 20th Annual Benefit, which will be held in Chicago on October 15, 2018 at Navy Pier. The CURE Benefit will showcase the organization's 20 years of impact and emerging discoveries.

ABOUT THE RAVICHANDRAN FAMILY FOUNDATION



Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the Ravichandran Foundation is a philanthropic organization founded by Hari Ravichandran, a technology entrepreneur and the CEO and Founder of Jump Ventures, a scalability infusion firm. The foundation is committed to improving health, promoting education and empowering youth locally and globally. For more information visit: www.ravichandranfoundation.org.

ABOUT CURE



The mission of Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) is to find a cure for epilepsy, by promoting and funding patient-focused research. Since its inception in 1998, CURE has raised over $50 million to advance its goal of no seizures and no side effects. To date, CURE has awarded more than 220 cutting-edge research projects in 15 countries around the world. CURE is the leading non-governmental agency fully committed to funding research in epilepsy. For information about CURE, please visit our website at: www.CUREepilepsy.org or contact us at: info@CUREepilepsy.org.

