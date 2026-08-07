HARIBO OF AMERICA ENTERS NEW PHASE OF U.S. GROWTH UNDER NEW PRESIDENT & CEO, JON HUGHES

As HARIBO builds on more than a century of confectionery leadership, the company continues to evolve how consumers experience the brand. This summer, HARIBO will open its first U.S. retail stores at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets in Massachusetts, bringing to American consumers an immersive retail concept already successful across Europe.

The retail expansion reflects HARIBO's broader strategy to deepen consumer engagement, strengthen brand visibility and create new ways for consumers to experience the brand. The stores will feature customizable Pick-and-Mix experiences, seasonal and limited-time treats, exclusive merchandise and immersive brand moments designed to bring the happy world of HARIBO to life.

Hughes brings extensive experience leading growth across the HARIBO organization, most recently serving as Managing Director for HARIBO U.K. & Ireland. His appointment reflects HARIBO's continued commitment to pairing its heritage with innovation as the company invests in its future growth in the U.S. market.

"HARIBO has an extraordinary legacy, unmatched brand love and tremendous opportunity ahead," said Hughes. "As we enter this next chapter of growth, we're investing in new ways for fans to experience the Happy World of HARIBO, from innovative new treats to immersive retail destinations that bring the brand to life and create memorable experiences."

For more than a century, HARIBO has inspired moments of childlike happiness across generations through iconic treats, playful innovation and a commitment to creating joyful experiences for consumers around the world. As the creator of the original gummi bear and the world's leading manufacturer of gummi treats, HARIBO continues to evolve alongside changing consumer preferences through new flavors, formats and experiences that deepen consumer engagement while reinforcing its leadership in the category.

Fans can begin visiting the Woodbury Common location now, while the Wrentham Village location is expected to open in early August. For more information about HARIBO and upcoming retail store details, visit www.haribo.com.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 8,500 associates and operates 15 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany, and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

Contact: Meggan Needham

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE HARIBO