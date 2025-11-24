HARIBO and JENNIE Launch 'Ruby Hearts' Gummies for Fans

A limited-edition drop inspired by JENNIE's "Ruby" era brings her iconic style to the candy aisle, available only at Target now

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO, America's #1 gummi brand, has teamed up with global superstar JENNIE to bring her signature style to the candy aisle with the sweetest fan-anticipated drop: introducing HARIBO Ruby Hearts!

Inspired by her first studio album, HARIBO Ruby Hearts gummies embody JENNIE's confident, creative spirit. Each 8 oz bag is filled with sweet-and-sour strawberry heart-shaped gummies in her signature ruby-red hue. These limited-edition HARIBO gummies are available only at Target.com and Target stores nationwide.

Originally teased by JENNIE on social media in April 2025, the collaboration has generated excitement among fans worldwide for months. Millions of likes, shares, requests and sweet reactions later, HARIBO Ruby Hearts have finally dropped – available while supplies last.

For JENNIE, the collaboration was a natural fit. "I've loved HARIBO since I was young," JENNIE shared. "Creating Ruby Hearts with this iconic global brand felt like a full-circle moment. It's a little piece of joy that I hope fans can share with me."

Just like JENNIE, HARIBO Ruby Hearts strike the perfect balance between bold and sweet. Whether you're treating yourself, sharing with friends or adding a pop of "Ruby" to your candy dish, HARIBO Ruby Hearts are made to be savored, celebrated and shared.

"At HARIBO, we're always looking for ways to celebrate creativity and connection with our fans," said Seth Klugherz, Vice President of Marketing at HARIBO of America. "Partnering with JENNIE allows us to share our mission of childlike happiness through a collectible product that reflects JENNIE's bold artistry and HARIBO's signature fun."

Don't miss your chance to taste and collect this one-of-a-kind collaboration between HARIBO and JENNIE! For more information, please visit www.haribo.com or follow @HariboUSA on Instagram.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 8,500 associates and operates 16 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany, and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

