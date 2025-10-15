HARIBO Gives America's "Sourest City" the First Taste of NEW Sour Sodas This Halloween

1,000 Lucky Houstonians will be among the first to try new HARIBO Sour Sodas.

Available beginning in November, HARIBO Sour Sodas feature Cherry-Cola, Lemon-Strawberry and Peach-Blue Raspberry flavors in bottle shapes.

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's No.1 gummi brand is serving up its latest treat just in time for Halloween: new HARIBO Sour Sodas. And to kick things off, Goldbear is heading straight to Houston, crowned America's "Sourest City."

HARIBO Sour Sodas

On Halloween night, trick-or-treaters in Houston Heights will have the chance to visit the only house in America where Goldbear will be handing out full-size bags of Sour Sodas. The one-of-a-kind, pop-up experience will feature surprises for the whole family, and the first 1,000 guests will get an exclusive taste of the new gummies before they hit shelves nationwide.

Introducing HARIBO Sour Sodas: Where Pucker Meets Pop

Created for fans who can't get enough of that perfect sour pucker, Sour Sodas bring together a balanced sour intensity with a delicious soft center and slightly crunchy coating. The bite-sized, bottle-shaped gummies come in three soda-inspired flavor duos: Cherry-Cola, Lemon-Strawberry, and Peach-Blue Raspberry.

"HARIBO Sour Sodas give fans exactly what they've been asking for: bold sour flavors in exciting combinations that make every bite an experience," said Abigail Bennie, director of brand management at HARIBO. "We can't wait to bring people together over the immersive joy of sour; everyone has a favorite, and the best part is sharing them."

Sour Sodas in America's Sourest City

According to Circana data, Houston leads the country in love for sour gummies, leading Miami, Dallas, Boston, and San Francisco to claim the title of "Sourest City."

Join the Fun from Anywhere

Fans across the country can follow Goldbear's Halloween adventures on HARIBO's social channels @HariboUSA. HARIBO Sour Sodas will begin rolling out in major retailers starting in November.

For more information, visit www.haribo.com and follow @HariboUSA on Instagram to share your sour love.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 8,500 associates and operates 16 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany, and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

