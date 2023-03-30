Harkins Announces Major Expansion of its Industry-First Grocery Packaged Ready-to-Eat Popcorn

Harkins Popcorn™ adds new flavor, new microwaveable buttery topping and new national retailers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harkins, the premier movie exhibitor of the Western U.S. and the first movie theatre company to expand into ready-to-eat popcorn, is growing its popular line of packaged popcorn products in the retail space with a new delicious flavor and product and expanded distribution. Since its debut in 2017, Harkins has continued to expand its line of flavors following the success of its best-selling Movie Theatre Butter.

Harkins Popcorn™ is available in six delicious flavors that include Movie Theatre Butter, Kettle Corn, Creamy Caramel, Cheddar Cheese, White Cheddar and The Mix! Cheddar & Caramel. In addition to these crowd-pleasing favorites, popcorn fans can now enjoy the new mouthwatering flavor, Jalapeño White Cheddar.

To "top" it off, Harkins is now introducing Movie Theatre Buttery Topping to its snack line. Bringing the first microwaveable buttery topping bottle to the market, the new Harkins Movie Theatre Buttery Topping is conveniently packaged in a microwaveable bottle and will be available at Albertsons/Safeway grocery stores in late spring 2023.

Harkins Popcorn™ is currently available at select retail locations nationwide including Albertsons/Safeway, AJ's Fine Foods, Bashas', Burlington, Circle K, Food City and Kroger and now announcing Harkins Popcorn™ will be launching in Walmart next month and Sam's Club locations this summer.

Harkins Popcorn™ is available in snack, lunch, classic, party, multi-pack and club sizes.

"We are thrilled to be expanding upon our 90-year passion for popcorn by bringing Harkins' beloved popcorn and buttery topping to more retail stores," said Mike Bowers, president and CEO of Harkins. "We know that for movie theatre popcorn lovers, only Harkins will do. If you don't see Harkins in your favorite local store, be sure to ask the retailer!"

For more information, visit Harkins.com/Popcorn.

