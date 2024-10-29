Harlan Capital Partners Named to Inc.'s 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

This recognition demonstrates Harlan Capital Partners' unwavering commitment to fostering long-term growth, trust, and collaboration with founder-led businesses.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlan Capital Partners ("Harlan Capital" or the "Firm"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunistic private credit investments, announced today its inclusion in Inc. magazine's prestigious 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors list. This recognition highlights Harlan Capital Partners' commitment to partnering with founder-led companies and providing the support necessary to help them thrive.

The annual Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list honors private credit, private equity, and venture capital firms with proven track records of backing founder-led businesses. Harlan Capital Partners is featured for its dedication to founder-focused investments and active collaboration with the companies in its portfolio, helping to drive growth and innovation in niche and emerging asset classes.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as a Founder-Friendly Investor," said Josh Harlan, Founder and Managing Partner of Harlan Capital Partners. "At Harlan Capital, we believe in building lasting partnerships with founders by providing flexible capital solutions that empower their vision and success. We believe this acknowledgment underscores our dedication to supporting entrepreneurs through all stages of their company's growth."

The Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list is compiled based on feedback directly from founders who have worked with private credit, private equity, and venture capital firms. These entrepreneurs shared insights on their experiences and how their businesses have evolved and scaled during the partnerships.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, Inc.'s editor-in-chief. "So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

To see the complete 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors list, visit: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2024

About Harlan Capital Partners

Harlan Capital Partners is an investment advisory firm formed in 2010 by Joshua D. Harlan and Leonard M. Harlan. Headquartered in Palm Beach, FL, Harlan Capital focuses on asset-based finance and opportunistic credit investments in niche and emerging asset classes and business models within the lower middle market. For more information, please visit www.harlancapital.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Disclosure

The award for Harlan Capital Partners' advisory services has been given by a non-advisory client. A cash compensation entry fee was given in association with the award. Any compensation may create a conflict of interest. For more information on Inc.'s award selection process click here .

SOURCE Harlan Capital Partners