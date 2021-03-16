Harlem-Based Software and Services Company Helps People Leaders Build More Inclusive Employee and Customer Experiences Tweet this

According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, almost half of Black workers are in three industries with a large frontline presence: healthcare, retail and accommodation and food services. In the midst of the food service industry being one of the hardest hit by the global pandemic, Restaurant Associates, a member of Compass Group USA, selected Reframe to help them culturally transform while building a more inclusive employee experience.

Restaurant Associates (R/A) CEO Dick Cattani said, "We are not only committed, but will lead our industry using the Reframe People Leaders Platform and their modern workplace change approach to help us culturally transform from the inside, out. We are on a three-year journey that will lead to a more culturally inclusive, equitable and engaged employee experience for all."

Reframe co-founder and CEO, Jeffrey L. Bowman said, "Partners like R/A provide another proof point for us to validate our change operating system and scale our all-in-one platform capabilities with large enterprise organizations. We are proud to be headquartered in Harlem and know our talent base truly reflects the future of work and, as we grow, so does the New York technology ecosystem and increased representation within faster-growing, higher-wage industries like technology."

R/A Contact: Sam Souccar | [email protected]

REFRAME Contact: Mara Silverio | [email protected]

SOURCE Reframe