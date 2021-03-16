Harlem-Based Software and Services Company Helps People Leaders Build More Inclusive Employee and Customer Experiences
After a Decade of Future of Work Development with F500 Brands, Reframe Helps Organizations Digitalize The Workplace and Close The Cultural Gap Between Corporate America and the New America
Mar 16, 2021, 11:30 ET
HARLEM, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by COVID-19 and the outcry for civil rights that followed George Floyd's death in 2020, Reframe made an all-in-one software and services platform that helps organizations globally solve a decades old problem. After validating their proprietary, inclusive employee and customer experience design approach with brands like Verizon, Wyndham, Prudential, Molson Coors, United Airlines, Rebecca Brands, ASC (Charlotte, NC Local Arts Agency) and Restaurant Associates among others, Reframe's state-of-the-art platform helps People Leaders (HR and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion senior leaders) build more inclusive employee and customer experiences at scale.
At one point during the global pandemic 91% of Americans were ordered to stay at home and many were forced to work from home (Source: CNN). Many People Leaders were validated in that Corporate America must culturally transform.
According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, almost half of Black workers are in three industries with a large frontline presence: healthcare, retail and accommodation and food services. In the midst of the food service industry being one of the hardest hit by the global pandemic, Restaurant Associates, a member of Compass Group USA, selected Reframe to help them culturally transform while building a more inclusive employee experience.
Restaurant Associates (R/A) CEO Dick Cattani said, "We are not only committed, but will lead our industry using the Reframe People Leaders Platform and their modern workplace change approach to help us culturally transform from the inside, out. We are on a three-year journey that will lead to a more culturally inclusive, equitable and engaged employee experience for all."
Reframe co-founder and CEO, Jeffrey L. Bowman said, "Partners like R/A provide another proof point for us to validate our change operating system and scale our all-in-one platform capabilities with large enterprise organizations. We are proud to be headquartered in Harlem and know our talent base truly reflects the future of work and, as we grow, so does the New York technology ecosystem and increased representation within faster-growing, higher-wage industries like technology."
Learn more or request a demonstration of Reframe's platform at https://getreframe.io/
R/A Contact: Sam Souccar | [email protected]
REFRAME Contact: Mara Silverio | [email protected]
SOURCE Reframe
Share this article