Harlem Children's Zone Appoints Chief Communications Officer to Launch New National Outreach

"Karen's acumen and energy are exactly what we need as we move into a new chapter of our organization's story," said Williams-Isom. "We have a generation of proof that our holistic approach works, and Karen will help us pass the baton to other communities trying to replicate our work."

Sodomick will work to raise awareness of the organization's mission of disrupting the cycle of generational poverty in Central Harlem and sharing its work with other communities. She will help amplify HCZ's voice in the education and anti-poverty fields through the media, marketing, as well as digital and social media.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help spread the word about the remarkable impact of the Harlem Children's Zone's innovative, comprehensive model and to get other communities excited about how they can transform the way we fight poverty in America," said Sodomick.

Before joining the Harlem Children's Zone, Ms. Sodomick served as Vice President of Communications at New York-Presbyterian Hospital where she built a forward-thinking communications team, expanded their online properties with the award-winning Health Matters, and helped develop a system to analyze the impact of external communications. Prior to that, she was the Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the Phoenix House Foundation and Managing Director of Marketing and Events for Teach for America. Sodomick holds a master's degree in communications and a bachelor's degree in public relations from Auburn University.

Harlem Children's Zone is a nonprofit organization that walks hand in hand with 14,000 young people and their families in Central Harlem on their journeys from the cradle to college to career. HCZ's comprehensive network serves nearly 100 blocks of Central Harlem, going beyond education to provide academic, personal and career support. Harlem Children's Zone's is a model not just for Harlem, but for communities around the world that are fighting poverty. More than 500 US groups and 186 international delegations have visited the Harlem Children's Zone since 2003. In 2010, the Obama administration announced the Promise Neighborhoods initiative, which is replicating the Harlem Children's Zone model in neighborhoods across America.

