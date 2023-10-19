HARLEM EATUP! RETURNS WITH THE LUMINARY AWARDS DINNER HONORING EMMY AWARD WINNING HOST, EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AND AUTHOR TAMRON HALL AND LEGENDARY ARTIST, DJ AND PHOTOGRAPHER D-NICE

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem EatUp! Co-founders Marcus Samuelsson, award-winning chef and restaurateur, and Herb Karlitz, veteran event marketer and international food festival producer, are pleased to announce the honorees for the sixth annual Luminary Awards -- Two Time Emmy Award-winning TV host, executive producer, and author, Tamron Hall and the legendary Harlem-born artist, DJ and photographer D-Nice, of "Club Quarantine" fame. The Harlem EatUp! Luminary Awards Dinner will be co-presented by Citi and Mastercard® and will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The Luminary Awards Dinner kicks off a series of events heralding the return of the acclaimed Harlem EatUp! festival in spring 2024. "We are excited to reignite the Harlem EatUp! festival this fall and continuing into 2024. The community met a lot of challenges over these past few years, and while things still aren't easy, we are eager to share Harlem's renowned hospitality, incredible culture and amazing eats!" said co-founder Marcus Samuelsson. "After a 3-year hiatus, we're thrilled to be planning the relaunch of HEU in person, starting with three high profile Harlem dinners in November, then gearing up for May 2024 when we're back to celebrate this iconic neighborhood, its residents, food, art and music," said co-founder Herb Karlitz.

The Harlem EatUp! Luminary Awards Dinner was created to spotlight local visionaries and leaders and has been a signature Harlem EatUp! event since the festival's launch in 2015. Past honorees include The Honorable David Dinkins, Dapper Dan, Thelma Golden, Jonelle Procope, Bevy Smith, Lana Turner, and Madame C.J. Walker (posthumously.)

This year's awards dinner will be hosted at Harlem's historic Alhambra Ballroom, 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. This unique neo classically designed venue was built originally as a vaudeville theater in 1905 and played an important role in the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s and in the jazz scene of the 1930s and 1940s hosting performances by Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith, Jelly Roll Morton, Duke Ellington, and others.

The Harlem EatUp! Luminary Awards Dinner co-presenting sponsors are Citi and Mastercard. As a founding sponsor of Harlem EatUp! Citi has been a long-time supporter. "Harlem is one of the most vibrant and culturally diverse communities in the country and we could not be more excited about the return of the festival to recognize some of the neighborhood's pioneers and most iconic culinary voices," said Tina Davis, Interim Chief Marketing Officer at Citi. "As a long-time supporter, we look forward to once again celebrating the small businesses who have fueled Harlem's progress and its culinary richness."

Mastercard is continuing its support of the culinary community as a co-presenting sponsor of the Harlem EatUp! Luminary Awards Dinner as well as two other upcoming Harlem EatUp! collaborative culinary events. Mastercard cardholders will have access to partake in this celebration and purchase VIP tickets to the Luminary Awards Dinner as well as Dine In Harlem dinner parties on Priceless.com.

"Mastercard is committed to celebrating and bringing people closer to their passion for food," said Rustom Dastoor, EVP of North America Marketing and Communications at Mastercard. "We are thrilled to further our support of long-time ambassador, Marcus Samuelsson, and sponsor the Harlem EatUp! Luminary Awards Dinner and Dine In Harlem events to spotlight local culinary leaders and entrepreneurs in the community."

Supporting sponsors include Foster Grant™ as well as wine and spirits sponsors Aslina Wines, B. Stuyvesant Champagne and Ten To One Rum.

Chef Marcus and Chef Ed Brumfield of Marcus Samuelsson Group will partner with executive Chef Daniel Philogene of the Alhambra Ballroom to create a festive meal celebrating African and African American cuisines featuring Harlem culinary favorites.

Other upcoming Harlem EatUp! initiatives include the "Dine In Harlem" series of dinner parties, featuring culinary collaborations between some of Harlem's most prominent chefs and high-profile guest chefs from NYC and beyond. On Thursday, November 9, Melba Wilson and JJ Johnson will collaborate on a special menu at Melba's Restaurant and on Wednesday, November 15, Marcus Samuelsson and Dawn Burrell will collaborate at Ginny's Supper Club. The series will also be co-presented by Citi and Mastercard.

Tickets for the Luminary Awards Dinner are priced at $200.00 per pair of tickets and are available exclusively to Citi and Mastercard cardholders at citientertainment.com and Priceless.com.

For further information please go to HarlemEatUp.com. To interview Marcus Samuelsson or for any other press inquiries, please contact Raymond P. Lewis, [email protected].

Contact:

Raymond P. Lewis

RPL Consulting, LLC

929-228-2239

rpleventsandpr@gmail.com

SOURCE Harlem EatUp!