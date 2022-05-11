Harlem Festival of Culture Co- Founder, Musa Jackson, Spotlights Young Rising Dance Stars

HARLEM, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a transcendent year for the people behind the Oscar-award-winning "Summer of Soul" (SOS) music documentary. At the heart of the film is "Harlem Ambassador" Musa Jackson, who appears in the doc recounting his life-changing experience attending the 1969 fest with his family as a young boy. Fast-forward to today, Musa is celebrating his role as co-founder of 'Harlem Festival of Culture,' a reimagining of the 1969 music fest that will make its Harlem debut in 2023. Musa is also celebrating the 2nd anniversary of his Ambassador Digital Magazine by putting the spotlight on up-and-coming ballerina sisters, Rylie (age 14) and Codie (age 10), and their new YouTube webseries, Rylie and Codie's World.

Photographer Courtney F. Douglas

"I chose Rylie & Codie as my first Ambassador Digital Magazine Spotlight feature because I wanted something aspirational from Harlem. I couldn't have found a better story than these two young, talented sisters who are pursuing their dance dreams…and documenting it," says the Editor-in-Chief. For Musa, it's also about empowering the next generation. "We must not forget our youth has a voice, and I want them to be seen, heard, and praised." The feature was released on Mother's Day (May 8th), a perfect fit since the girls' mom, Stacie J. (Season 2 of The Apprentice), is prominently featured in the series and is the show's executive producer.

So what can we expect from the feature? Expect the ballerinas to talk about what led them to create this addictive 6-part webseries. "We'd been telling my Mom that we wanted to have a YouTube show for a long time, so when the pandemic happened, it seemed like the right time to get serious about it," explains Rylie. They also share what they love about dance, growing up in historic Harlem; and momager Stacie talks about balancing a five-to-six day a week dance schedule with the demands of her own business.

You can watch episodes 1-5 of Rylie and Codie's World, written and co-produced by Erickka Sy Savane (Writer, A Luv Tale: The Series on BET+) on YouTube. The final episode releases early June.

Read the Ambassador Digital Magazine Spotlight feature right here. https://ambassadordigitalmag.com/project/rylie-and-codie-next-gen-ballerinas/

Follow Rylie and Codie's World YouTube channel and watch the series

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=rylie+and+codie%27s+world

Click Here to Watch the TRAILER

Episode 1 (6mins)

Follow Rylie and Codie's World Social Media

