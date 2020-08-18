Harlem Globetrotters Release New Mobile Game

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with developer Cosi Games and publisher Gamejam Company, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have announced today the release of a new iOS and Android game called Harlem Globetrotters Basketball.

The Harlem Globetrotters are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills, and represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill, and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game. The Globetrotters on the court feature some of the best athletes on the planet, unmatched fan interaction, incredible ball-handling wizardly, rim-rattling dunks, and laugh out loud family entertainment. The Harlem Globetrotters Basketball mobile game brings the excitement of a Globetrotters experience to millions of consumers through their mobile devices.

"Since we are in an extended timeout at the moment, we are excited to offer a new way for fans to interact with and experience the Harlem Globetrotters through the release of this new mobile game," said Jeff Munn, executive vice president and general manager of the Harlem Globetrotters.

The new Harlem Globetrotters Basketball mobile game is designed as a free-to-play casual game. It offers users the challenge of sinking consecutive shots in order to advance to new levels, while attempting to overcome an increasingly difficult set of obstacles. As users progress through the game they enter different settings, such as a playground, a gymnasium, and a beach court. The game features several actual, current stars of the Harlem Globetrotters, as well as a couple of cameo appearances from the Washington Generals, the Globetrotters long-time on-court opponent.

"It is a real joy to develop a game based on a brand with such legacy as the Harlem Globetrotters," said Joshua Blitz, CEO of Cosi Games. "We hope users of all ages will enjoy the gameplay and have fun on the journey with the Globetrotters."

The Harlem Globetrotters Basketball game is available for immediate download by visiting either the Apple App Store for iOS devices or Google Play store for Android devices, or by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/HarlemGame

About Cosi Games

Cosi Games is a world class mobile games developer with offices in New York City and Bangalore, India. We have developed and released mobile games for some of the biggest sports brands in the world such as soccer legends Pèle, David Villa, Boxing icon Muhammad Ali as well as a host of other IP.

About Gamejam

Gamejam is a top mobile games publisher with over 100 million downloads worldwide. Our mission is to collaborate with developers and brands to make fun games for everyone. Top hits include Marshmello Music Dance, Draw Story, Get the Girl, and many others.

About the Harlem Globetrotters

Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The Ambassadors of Goodwill are sponsored by Baden Sports, the Official Basketball, and Champion, the Official Uniform & Apparel provider. Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies

