Harlem Globetrotters Sign First-Ever Player From Ukraine

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world famous Harlem Globetrotters today continued to extend the global nature of their roster, announcing the signing of their first-ever Ukrainian player who immediately joins the team's 2020 "Pushing the Limits" World Tour.

Smoove Kryvenko, a high-flying 6-2 guard from Komsomol's'ke, Ukraine, joins the team's two other international rookies, Lucky Jiang from China and Dazzle Kidon from Poland, who are also the first-ever players from their home countries to play for the world's most famous team.

Kryvenko has established a reputation as one of the world's great dunkers, having captured two gold medals at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup dunk contest in 2016 and 2018 and also having been a member of the international Dunk Elite team. Smoove, who cites LeBron James as his biggest sports influence, said playing for the Globetrotters has been his "dream since I started playing basketball."

Smoove, along with Lucky and Dazzle, joins an exclusive list of just over 20 players born outside the United States in the team's 93-year history, including current star Orlando "El Gato" Melendez, a native of Puerto Rico.

"Smoove is a really exciting player who has thrilled crowds with his ability and showmanship," said Globetrotters head coach and director of player personnel Sweet Lou Dunbar. "We're excited to add yet another great international player to our roster, and we think our fans are going to be even more excited once they get a chance to see him play."

Smoove, along with Lucky and Dazzle, joins a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy Lofton, Cheese Chisholm, Thunder Law, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Torch George and TNT Lister among others, as the Globetrotters current 2020 "Pushing the Limits" World Tour will travel to more than 250 North American markets, as well as more than 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

