Harlem Property Management and Harlem Lofts Inc. Sponsor Home Lighting Event Celebrating Cultural Holidays This Season

HARLEM, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Upper Manhattan will shine brighter than ever, thanks to the generous support of three local businesses. Nikhil Pair, in collaboration with his dedicated sponsors, is proud to announce the launch of a unique home lighting campaign that beautifully intertwines various cultural holidays and celebrations. The initiative will commence with the Hindu festival of Diwali on October 31st and will illuminate Harlem for over two months, fostering a festive atmosphere for the entire community.

Nikhil has successfully secured financial sponsorship from two local businesses, which will fund the materials for this ambitious project. The team at Harlem Property Re+Development, Inc. (HPRe+D) has been diligently working under Nikhil's direction, installing over 3,000 lights over the past weekend. "All three sponsors have played a crucial role in bringing this vision to life, and through their support, they have demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing the cultural vibrancy of our community," states Nikhil. Together, they will illuminate over 20 homes in Upper Manhattan, as well as a median strip on Lenox Avenue and 124th Street, where their offices are located. This effort will not only create a warm and inviting atmosphere for trick-or-treaters on Halloween but will also extend the spirit of light and joy through the upcoming holidays of Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Each year, the date for Diwali is determined by the Hindu lunar calendar, typically occurring in late October or early November. The main festivities take place on the darkest night of the lunar month, coinciding with the new moon in Kartika.

We invite you to join us in celebrating the beauty of cultural diversity and the joy of the holiday season as Upper Manhattan lights up with hope and happiness, all made possible by the support of our community sponsors.

About the Sponsors:

HPRe+D is a general contracting firm specializing in renovations and home service packages for townhomes in Upper Manhattan.

Harlem Property Management (HPM) professionally manages over 70 condominium complexes across Manhattan, The Bronx, and Queens.

professionally manages over 70 condominium complexes across , The , and . Harlem Lofts Inc. is a boutique real estate firm that has published the Upper Manhattan Real Estate Report for the past two decades, focusing on townhouse and condominium sales in Upper Manhattan.

