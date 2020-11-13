"HARLEM RISING," A New Documentary That Chronicles The Remarkable History And Lives Transformed By Harlem Children's Zone

The film intertwines archival and new footage, including first-person stories of students, parents, and community members that showcase the history and promise of HCZ. Footage filmed by youth from the community during the late 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s captures the revitalization of Central Harlem through the unique lens of three generations of students who grew up relying on Harlem Children's Zone for needs great and small. Several people whose lives have been transformed by HCZ give insight into its robust, cradle-to-career services and programs.

HCZ Chairman Stanley Druckenmiller and board member Ken Langone—both philanthropists, investors, and entrepreneurs, — among other HCZ advocates, speak to the rewarding experience of partnering with an organization that has been making such a quantifiable and observable impact—to a community-at-large and the people in it—for twenty years.

Casting light on what a revolutionary idea HCZ was, many of its early and vital partners recount the incredible work that went into bringing to life the bold vision of HCZ's indefatigable founder, Geoffrey Canada. Canada understood that improving only one aspect of Central Harlem wasn't going to cut it. His holistic vision was to improve the community from its roots. "We're going to clean [Central Harlem] up," Canada says in the film of HCZ's decisive plan from the start. "We're going to fix the community gardens. We're going to call out neighbors to come and help change the conditions of this neighborhood."

The result is one of the most ambitious and impactful social experiments launched to end the cycle of poverty—and a model that today is being replicated in cities across the country. As the pioneer of place-based services, Harlem Children's Zone spans 97 blocks of Central Harlem and serves a critical mass of 22,500 children and adults in 30 programs and two K-12 Promise Academy Charter Schools.

"The work we are doing at Harlem Children's Zone is more important than ever. From the pandemic crisis to the national reckoning on inequality, we are living in a time where many are looking at community-based programs with a proven track record who can lead and deliver at scale," said Harlem Children's Zone CEO, Kwame Owusu-Kesse.

A remarkable 97% of Promise Academy® high school seniors are accepted to college, and more than 1,100 young women and men have graduated college since 2005. More than 9,000 children have participated in Healthy Harlem, an initiative to combat obesity and foster healthy habits and more than 7,000 families have graduated from The Baby College® since it began in the year 2000.

About "HARLEM RISING"

Written and directed by Rayner Ramirez, "HARLEM RISING" is produced by Harlem Children's Zone and Tilt Shift Media. Executive producers are Amber Payne, Marlene Fox, and Laura Vural. "HARLEM RISING" was edited by Orlando Loredo. Original score by Chris Rob. Archival producers were Gemma Weiner and Johanna Schiller. Associate producers were Alex Borden and Justin Rodriguez. Gaffer was Pedro Ortiz. Motion graphics were by BIGSTAR. Graphics were by Danny Wulfing. Audio post was by String & Can. Color grading by HCK.

"HARLEM RISING" assets can be found HERE and the trailer HERE .

A screener is available upon request.

About Harlem Children's Zone

Harlem Children's Zone (HCZ) is breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty with on-the-ground, all-around programming that builds up opportunities for children and families to thrive in school, work and life. From early childhood, education, and career programs to community outreach and wellness initiatives, HCZ opens possibilities for more people, in more places. Guided by a generation of evidence, HCZ is rooting out poverty on every front across the nation and around the world. In Central Harlem, HCZ's reach spans 97 blocks, with high-quality programs at 25 sites throughout the neighborhood. Through the HCZ Practitioners Institute, 535 United States-based community delegations and 196 international delegations — including public officials, educators and nonprofit leaders — have visited to learn about HCZ's comprehensive cradle-to-career solutions. And now, together with national partners and local collaborators, the William Julius Wilson Institute at HCZ is serving as a leading resource for place-based, people-focused strategies, support services and tools that open pathways to social and economic mobility in communities across America.

About Tilt Shift Media

Tilt Shift Media is a production company that creates documentary films and digital content from a unique point of view. We believe that storytelling can change perspectives, convey revolutionary ideas and spark action.

