HARLEM'S FASHION ROW AND H&M PRESENT HFR HOUSE NEW ORLEANS

A One-Day Shopping Experience Celebrating Fashion, Culture, and Emerging Designers

NEW ORLEANS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR), in partnership with H&M, will present HFR HOUSE New Orleans on July 4, 2026, an immersive shopping experience designed to celebrate fashion, culture, and community while spotlighting emerging designers of color.

Taking place at H&M's French Quarter location at 418 N. Peters Street, the one-day activation will feature curated collections from BruceGlen, Jam + Rico, Flore K, LitBodies, Chuks Collins, RocFresh – a New Orleans native, Anwuli Eyewear, and Bohn Jsell, fashion, accessories, and home décor directly from the designers themselves.

Against the backdrop of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, HFR HOUSE New Orleans brings together emerging talent, retail discovery, and entrepreneurial excellence in a city known for inspiring artists and innovators across generations.

HFR HOUSE New Orleans continues Harlem's Fashion Row's mission of creating meaningful opportunities for designers of color through visibility, commerce, and community engagement. By transforming a retail environment into a cultural destination, the event connects consumers directly with designers while celebrating the rich creative spirit of New Orleans.

"One of the most powerful ways to support a designer is to invest in their work," said Brandice Daniel, Founder and CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row. "Through our partnership with H&M, HFR HOUSE gives consumers the opportunity to discover exceptional brands, meet the creative minds behind them, and shop with purpose. We are excited to bring this experience to New Orleans, a city rich in culture, creativity, and entrepreneurship, and create meaningful opportunities for emerging designers to grow their businesses and connect with new audiences."

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore exclusive collections while enjoying a dynamic experience inspired by the city's rich traditions, creative influence, and vibrant energy.

The activation serves as both a retail experience and a platform for supporting independent designers and small businesses.

"At H&M, we believe fashion should be accessible, inclusive, and reflective of the communities we serve," said Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M Americas. "Our continued partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row allows us to celebrate emerging talent while creating a meaningful shopping experience that brings together style, culture, and community. We are excited to welcome shoppers to HFR HOUSE New Orleans, hosted in our French Quarter location, and invite them to discover an incredible group of designers."

ABOUT HARLEM'S FASHION ROW

Founded in 2007, Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) is a premier platform dedicated to discovering, supporting, and elevating designers of color. Through strategic partnerships, educational initiatives, and cultural activations, HFR creates meaningful opportunities that advance equity and inclusion within the fashion industry.

For more information, visit harlemsfashionrow.com.

ABOUT H&M

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. The Group's brands are H&M (including H&M HOME, H&M Move and H&M Beauty), COS, Weekday (including Cheap Monday and Monki), & Other Stories, ARKET, Singular Society, and Sellpy. The Group also includes several ventures. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

SOURCE Harlem’s Fashion Row