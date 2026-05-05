Harlem's Fashion Row's Annual Designer Retreat Returns, Empowering the Next Generation of Fashion Talent

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) continues its commitment to advancing emerging talent with its highly anticipated Annual Designer Retreat, taking place May 5–7, 2026, in New York City. The three-day experience will bring together 75 designers from across the country for an immersive program designed to provide unparalleled access to industry leaders, major corporations, and career-defining opportunities.

Building on the momentum of previous years, the retreat underscores Harlem's Fashion Row's long-standing mission to create meaningful pathways for emerging designers through education, exposure, and strategic partnerships.

The retreat will kick off on Day 1 at the head office for Calvin Klein, part of PVH Corp., where designers will engage in a full day of programming led by top executives and creatives. Sessions will include panel discussions such as "Leveraging Styling and the Art of Storytelling," "Conversations with Buyers," and additional discussions focused on brand positioning, retail strategy, and navigating the evolving fashion landscape.

Further reinforcing its commitment to long-term impact, PVH recently announced the launch of Runway Ahead, a new initiative from the PVH Foundation, which includes an exclusive fellowship program with Harlem's Fashion Row aimed at elevating emerging design talent. The program will provide designers with access to mentorship, resources, and hands-on engagement with PVH brands and expertise, demonstrating that the retreat is not just a moment, but part of a sustained effort to support designer growth well beyond the three-day experience.

On Day 2, designers will participate in Industry Stops, a signature component of the retreat. These curated visits to leading fashion and retail companies offer behind-the-scenes access, opportunities to connect directly with executives, and insight into the inner workings of some of the industry's most influential organizations.

The retreat will conclude on Day 3 at Nike headquarters, where the focus will shift toward innovation, performance, and the future of fashion. Designers will engage in interactive sessions and discussions aimed at equipping them with the tools and inspiration needed to scale their brands and thrive in a competitive market.

"Our Designer Retreat is designed to open doors and create lasting change," said Brandice Daniel, Founder and CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row. "Through our partnerships and programming, we are intentional about ensuring designers leave not only inspired, but with tangible opportunities that extend well beyond these three days."

The Annual Designer Retreat remains a cornerstone initiative for Harlem's Fashion Row, continuing to cultivate community, foster innovation, and drive meaningful industry connections.

To learn more about Harlem's Fashion Row and the Designer Retreat, visit www.harlemsfashionrow.com.

SOURCE Harlem’s Fashion Row