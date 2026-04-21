Harlem's Fashion Row to Host 5th Annual Sustainability Forum Presented by H&M, Spotlighting Innovation, Ethics, and the Future of Fashion

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) is proud to announce its 5th Annual Sustainability Forum, presented by H&M, returning April 22nd on Earth Day as a premier gathering of industry leaders, designers, and innovators committed to reshaping the future of fashion through sustainability.

Building on the success and momentum of previous years, the forum continues HFR's mission to equip designers of color with the tools, insights, and connections needed to thrive in an increasingly sustainability-focused industry.

Harlem's Fashion Row Sustainability Forum

This year's forum will feature Humane World for Animals as the sponsor of a powerful panel discussion, "What We Wear & What It Costs," exploring the ethical implications of material sourcing and the impact of fashion on animal welfare.

The 2026 program will include a dynamic lineup of panel discussions addressing the most pressing topics in sustainable fashion, including:

What We Wear & What It Costs — Humane World for Animals

Dressing From the Archive: Craft, Longevity & Modern Luxury

The Afterlife of Clothes: Circular Fashion in Practice

How to Work in Fashion Without Wrecking It: Fashion Careers in Sustainability

Can Tech Make Fashion Better? AI & 3D Creation

Choosing Purpose Over Pace: Creativity & Sustainability

Attendees will gain actionable insights into how sustainability is being integrated across design, production, technology, and career pathways, offering a holistic view of how the industry is evolving.

The forum will also welcome an esteemed group of notable voices and thought leaders, including renowned designer Tracy Reese, sustainability advocate Kadjahtou Balde, Sarah Nesbit of Black Oak Collective, and Keith A. Fraley of the Fashion Institute of Technology.

"H&M is proud to continue our partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row for the fourth year," said Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M Americas. "The Sustainability Forum creates an important space for education, innovation, and meaningful conversations within the fashion ecosystem."

HFR Founder and CEO Brandice Daniel added, "As sustainability becomes a necessity rather than an option, it's critical that designers of color are not only included in the conversation but are leading it. This forum is about access, education, and ensuring long-term impact."

The 5th Annual Sustainability Forum will bring together designers, students, industry executives, and sustainability advocates for an afternoon of meaningful dialogue and forward-thinking solutions.

For more information and ticketing details, please visit Harlem's Fashion Row.

SOURCE Harlem’s Fashion Row