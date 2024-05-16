Harlem's Fashion Row Championing Equity for Underrepresented Designers with 6th Annual Designer Retreat

Guest speakers, including fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger and design and marketing leaders from Calvin Klein, were slated for the three-day retreat, crafted to empower and equip underrepresented designers with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to succeed in the industry.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem's Fashion Row provided underrepresented designers with a rare opportunity to interact with stakeholders and gain essential industry knowledge and insights at its 6th Annual Designer Retreat, held from May 8-10, 2024.

Approximately 75 designers nationwide converged in New York City for the highly anticipated three-day event. The retreat, sponsored by PVH Corp., parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and Nike, offered a wellspring of opportunities for the designers to learn, connect, and fast-track their careers to new heights. Throughout the retreat, the designers had opportunities to engage with industry executives and make exclusive visits to executive offices.

Tommy Hilfiger led a distinguished roster of guest speakers, including Inga Beckham, co-founder of the brand Sergio Hudson, and Business Strategists Ifiok Inyang and Monk Inyang. These experts shared insights and strategies for navigating success in the fashion industry. Sessions included:

A Fireside Conversation with Tommy Hilfiger , offering intimate insights into the creative process and the journey of turning dreams into a reality.

, offering intimate insights into the creative process and the journey of turning dreams into a reality. A Fireside Chat with Calvin Klein Leadership, deep diving into the brand's approach to incorporating brand values into its designs and marketing.

deep diving into the brand's approach to incorporating brand values into its designs and marketing. Empowering Black Creatives by Decoding Generative AI, spearheaded by industry experts aiming to revolutionize the landscape of creativity.

spearheaded by industry experts aiming to revolutionize the landscape of creativity. Strategies to Attract Ideal Business Collaborators.

Lance LaVergne, Chief Diversity Officer at PVH, expressed pleasure in building upon the partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row with this event, facilitating valuable knowledge-sharing and connections to fashion industry experts for the next generation of BIPOC designers. PVH and its iconic brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER, remain committed to increasing access to opportunities within the industry for underrepresented communities.

Furthermore, designers participated in Industry Stops during the retreat, having the exclusive opportunity to tour esteemed corporate offices such as PVH Corp., Calvin Klein, Macy's, Saks, and Louis Vuitton. These visits offered a unique glimpse into the inner workings of some of the industry's most influential brands, providing invaluable insights and networking prospects.

The Annual Designer Retreat is a cornerstone initiative of Harlem's Fashion Row. Brandice Daniels, CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row, expressed pride in hosting the event for the sixth year in a row. "This retreat is where inspiration meets opportunity," she said. "We are extremely grateful to our sponsors PVH and Nike and to the experts who partnered with us to make this a reality."

For further information about HFR's 6th Annual Designer Retreat, visit: Harlem's Fashion Row Website-(https://www.harlemsfashionrow.com).

