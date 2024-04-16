Harlem's Fashion Row is hosting its third annual Sustainability Forum, sponsored by H&M. The forum will give designers of color a leg-up on sustainable fashion practices

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem Fashion Row (HFR) is gearing up to host its third Annual Sustainability Forum on Monday, April 22, 2024.

As consumers continue to demand more environmentally friendly clothing, many fashion brands are already making the shift to integrating sustainable practices and products in their businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. Harlem's Fashion Row is offering a lifeline to designers of color looking to build a sustainable fashion business through this exciting in-person Sustainability Forum.

The Sustainability Forum is a partnership between Harlem's Fashion Row and H&M that educates and empowers designers about sustainable practices to foster change within the fashion industry. The event will take place at the NeueHouse in Madison Square from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

"H&M is proud to serve as presenting sponsor of HFR's Sustainability Forum again this year. The Forum provides an unparalleled opportunity for diverse designers and fashion creatives to equip themselves with the tools to fully embrace sustainable practices and innovative approaches within their businesses, positioning them for greater relevance and future growth."- Donna Dozier Gordon Head of Inclusion & Diversity, H&M - Region Americas.

Attendees will gain valuable insights and practical tools on sustainable practices within the fashion industry, spanning from designers to retail brands. They will discover firsthand how industry leaders like H&M, Macy's, Calvin Klein, Black Oak Collective, and Victoria's Secret have effectively incorporated sustainability into their business models, serving as inspirational case studies for implementing eco-friendly strategies. By spotlighting these designers and retail brands, HFR aims to inspire and empower others within the industry to prioritize sustainability.

Several notable fashion speakers will be at the forum to share their expertise, including Lauren Riezman, Head of Communications at H&M Americas; Sarah Nesbit, 2024 Re/Make Ambassador and Founder of BlackOak Collective; Sherieka Smallwood-Morgan, Director of Retail Strategy at Macy's; Dominique Drakeford, Founder of Melanin and Sustainable Style; and Rohit Burman, Vice President of Sustainability and Inclusion at Calvin Klein.

Additionally, this year's Sustainability Forum will feature a keynote address by renowned fashion designer Heron Preston. Preston, known for his innovative approach to fashion and commitment to sustainability, will share insights and experiences from his journey in integrating sustainable practices into his brand.

HFR CEO and Founder Brandice Daniel is excited about the Sustainability Forum. She said, "We are thrilled to host this forum for the third year. More customers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are pursuing sustainable fashion brands. We want to help designers of color remain relevant and thrive in a changing industry by equipping them with the information and tools to succeed."

For further information or to secure tickets for the Sustainability Forum, visit: Harlem's Fashion Row.

