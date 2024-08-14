Harlem's Fashion Row Poised to Celebrate Icons and Trailblazers at 17th Annual Fashion Show and Style Awards

HARLEM, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legends will shine at Harlem's Fashion Row's (HFR) 17th Annual Fashion Show and Style Awards set for September 3, 2024.

The Annual Fashion Show and Style Awards is a cornerstone event in HFR's annual calendar and will take place in Harlem. The event, themed 'Night of the Legends,' will celebrate trailblazing designers, influential fashion icons, and the boundless creativity that shapes the future of fashion.

HFR's Fashion Show and Style Awards promises to be a thrilling affair, featuring captivating collections from presenting designers Aaron Potts, LaTouché, and Nicole Benefield. Adding to the prestige of the event, BOSS will be the title sponsor, lending its renowned name to this glamorous evening.

In a special highlight, the event will showcase the highly anticipated NAOMI X BOSS 2.0 capsule collection. Naomi Campbell, a legend, an icon, and a BOSS through and through, has built a synergetic relationship with the brand over the past few seasons. The FW24 capsule collection offers laid-back pieces that are both luxurious and performance-oriented, with a focus on innovative materials and elevated details. Naomi Campbell, as a brand ambassador for BOSS, epitomizes the elegance and strength that the collection represents.

The Style Awards will honor Shiona Turini as Stylist of the Year, Samira Nasir of Harper's Bazaar as Editor of the Year, and Naomi Campbell as Icon of the Year. Additionally, LVMH will present the Virgil Abloh Award Presented by LVMH for the third year running. The award is a tribute to the late fashion designer and entrepreneur known for his streetwear and luxury clothing. When Abloh joined LVMH, he became the first African American to be an Artistic Director at a French luxury fashion house. A truly inspirational figure, LVMH honors Abloh's legacy with an award to individuals who impact culture, community, and innovation while embodying his spirit and brilliance. This year's awardee is yet to be named.

"We are deeply grateful for the many years of support from our audience in highlighting and honoring multicultural talent. This year, we have some remarkable honorees. We value their impact and want to acknowledge their contribution to fashion at this event," said Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row.

For further information about the event, visit: www.harlemsfashionrow.com

