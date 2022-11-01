Harlem's Fashion Row to Host Third-Annual Virtual Fashion, Tech & Entertainment Summit Nov. 3

Experience to Host 75 Designers, Notable Speakers & Workshops to Shed a Spotlight on NFTs, AR/VR Dressing Rooms & Artificial Intelligence in the Fashion Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology continues to advance and bring a new era of innovation to the fashion industry, Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) announced today that it will hold its third annual Fashion Tech & Entertainment Summit , presented by Amazon, that will bring together more than 75 designers, notable speakers and workshops to discuss the role of NFTs, AR/VR dressing rooms and artificial intelligence in fashion.

Harlem's Fashion Row x Amazon Fashion Tech and Entertainment Summit

The highly anticipated experience will teach emerging BIPOC fashion brands how to enhance the consumer experience and integrate modern-day technology in order to raise capital, leverage social media and explore new ways to engage in today's digital age. With META opening new doors and opportunities in fashion, the Fashion, Tech and Entertainment Summit aims to equip black designers with the knowledge, tools and insights to position their businesses on the cutting-edge of the fashion industry as their brands take flight.

Guest Speakers Include:

Denise Bradley-Tyson , Founder & CEO of Inspired Luxe

, Founder & CEO of Inspired Luxe Tieko Neijon, Emotional Intelligence Practitioner

Janelle Burgess , Head of Merchandising & Talent – The Drop

, Head of Merchandising & Talent – Modupe' Congleton, Director, Worldwide Amazon Stores, Diversity Equity and Inclusion

With Amazon being the event's title sponsor, the leading technology company aims to educate emerging designers on eCommerce businesses and marketing strategies that will help these brands build a strong online community. Plus, Amazon will kick off the summit by hosting an intimate dinner for influencers and designers on Nov. 2.

CEO and Founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, Brandice Daniel, said: "Amazon led the charge on unlocking a global economy through their steadfast e-commerce efforts, and I'm anticipating they will offer our of cohort of designers a one-of-a-kind masterclass on building business acumen, strategic leadership skills, and savvy for customer success through digital insights and tools."

"We believe fashion is for everyone and are committed to uplifting designers and creatives who are shaping our culture with their own unique background and story," said Modupe' Congleton, Director, Worldwide Amazon Stores, Diversity Equity and Inclusion. "At the Summit, Amazon leaders will offer expertise on how to better integrate technology to optimize social media and data in their brands, while also showcasing Amazon's "The Drop" collections designed by influencers and "Amazon Discover" the newest mobile shopping feed for fashion, beauty, home décor and more."

The Fashion, Tech & Entertainment Summit will be held virtually on Nov. 3, 2022. To learn more information, visit https://www.harlemsfashionrow.com// .

About Harlem's Fashion Row

Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, the organization supports emerging talent and provides a platform for underrepresented Black and Latinx designers. Harlem's Fashion Row is the premier agency creating a bridge between brands and designers of color through product collaborations, experiential marketing events, and brand strategy. The objective is to provide real business opportunities that will enable designers to showcase their skills and abilities in an industry that is often inaccessible to this group. To learn more, please visit www.harlemsfashionrow.com .

SOURCE Harlem’s Fashion Row