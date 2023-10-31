Harlem's Harissa Hot Honey Goes Nationwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the pandemic of 2020 Gloribelle and Walid Mrabet were doing everything to keep the doors open of their fast casual fusion restaurant, Barcha , in the heart of East Harlem, NY while fighting the unforeseen future. The couple made the poignant decision to close their Dominican-Tunisian fusion restaurant, but from the depths of that sadness emerged a taste of sweetness. The couple, together for 16 years, decided to bring their Harissa Hot Honey to consumers - locally and nationally. The couple did a soft launch and received placement in popular grocers across New York City tri-state area, plus on-line grocers and to reach customers nationally - Walmart.com.

Official Harissa Hot Honey Harissa Hot Honey

"While it was a tough decision to close our beloved restaurant, it ignited the fiery spirit within us to forge a new path. Through the flames of adversity, we've found the perfect recipe to spread the sweet heat of Harissa Hot Honey nationwide," said Gloribelle J. Perez-Mrabet, Co-founder of Harissa Hot Honey.

Within the past few months, Harissa Hot Honey has secured shelf placement in more than twenty grocers across New York City including Zabars, Kalustyan's, Westside Market, Brooklyn Fare, Foodcellar Market, Lincoln Market, Sahadi's and sells online via Walmart and Mercato. Harissa Hot Honey enters the rising, niche market of infused honey brands including Mike's Hot Honey, Nature Nate's, Zack & Zoe Honey. In fact, the popularity of the chili-infused honey has grown by more than 200% between 2017 and 2021, according to a data report by the National Honey Board. Meanwhile, market research firm Data Essential projects that hot honey will be one of the fastest-growing menu additions over the next four years (per Restaurant Business Online).*

A Harissa Hot Honey Holiday Bundle will be sold (2 Bottles for $20) exclusively on their website with code "Harissa." Wanting to rekindle the flavors their former restaurant guests had come to crave, the Mrabets are excited to share the sweet heat of their multicultural home nationwide.

New Yorkers may experience Harissa Hot Honey this November at their Holiday Happy Hour at Brooklyn Made Store. Harissa Hot Honey will serve complimentary tastings of the honey with various foods by and cocktails infused with the Honey (for guests 21 and above). Brooklyn Made Store at Industry City is an extension of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by Wells Fargo and endorsed by the Brooklyn Community Foundation.

Harissa Hot Honey Holiday Happy Hour

Friday, November 17, 2023 | 6 - 9 PM

Brooklyn Made Store at Industry City

51 35th Street | Ground level, Building 5, Innovation Alley

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Complimentary light bites by Brooklyn Made food makers and Harissa Hot Honey infused cocktails with Spirits by Yave Tequila with mixology by Habanero Papi .

*quote courtesy of Tasting Table: https://www.tastingtable.com/1346601/outbacks-new-sweet-heat-season-menu-is-all-about-hot-honey/

Media Contact:

Kim Marshall

[email protected]

646-721-4375

SOURCE Harissa Hot Honey