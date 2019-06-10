Harlequin Announces Launch of Harlequin Studios

Studio will expand content distribution, bringing authors stories to new platforms in North America and globally beginning with 20+ films with Canada's CTV Drama Channel

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Harlequin today announced the launch of Harlequin Studios, a move that will dramatically increase the production of Harlequin-branded movie content and is part of the company's content expansion to new platforms and formats in North America and globally.

Under the leadership of Brent Lewis, Executive Vice President for Harlequin, Harlequin Studios will draw on the global publisher's extensive bestselling catalogue of more than 30,000 titles, bringing Harlequin's enormously popular novels to new mediums. Harlequin Studios will work with leading producers, creators, distributors, networks and platforms to deliver movies, series and new forms of Harlequin-branded content. It creates exciting opportunities in the growing and evolving entertainment space to showcase the emotionally-charged stories of Harlequin authors.

Previously announced, Harlequin Studios' first agreement is with Canada's CTV Drama Channel for the commissioning of more than 20 films, representing more than 40 hours of new Canadian content for the channel. The lineup includes a Harlequin-branded program block, allowing viewers to experience Harlequin romance and mysteries in a whole new way.

"The current landscape for movie content and distribution provides new opportunities to leverage Harlequin content across a broader spectrum of media platforms. Harlequin Studios will develop content to expand the reach and breadth of our author franchises to grow beyond the book market while cultivating new fans through the development of a robust movie catalogue," said Craig Swinwood, Harlequin's Publisher & CEO.

About Harlequin

Harlequin (Harlequin.com) is a leading publisher of commercial fiction and narrative nonfiction. The company publishes more than 110 titles a month, in both print and digital formats, in as many as 150+ international markets and 30+ languages. Encompassing highly recognizable imprints that span a broad number of genres, the publisher is home to many award-winning New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling authors. Harlequin is a division of HarperCollins Publishers, the second-largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 18 countries, and a subsidiary of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV). For more information, please visit Harlequin.com and Facebook.com/HarlequinBooks. Follow Harlequin on Twitter: @HarlequinBooks and Instagram: @HarlequinBooks.

About CTV Drama Channel

CTV Drama Channel delivers addictive stories, from cutting-edge series to crowd-pleasing whodunits and riveting unscripted moments. CTV Drama is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc. (TSX,NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company.

SOURCE Harlequin

Related Links

http://www.harlequin.com

