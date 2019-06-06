Harlequin Launches Feel Good Day on October 5, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas

Tickets for Feel Good Day are on sale now, and more information can be found at www.celebratefeelgood.com . Enjoy a day filled with unique and enriching experiences designed to bring guests happiness, including creative activities, discussions with New York Times bestselling authors Robyn Carr, Brenda Jackson and Susan Mallery, and empowering and fun workshops focusing on gratitude, movement, inspiration, nature, vision boarding and cooking. San Antonio's own Mariachi Las Coronelas and chefs from The Culinary Institute of America will add regional flavor to the programming. In addition, Feel Good Day celebrates the power of community and has created a charitable component that will support and contribute to a variety of important initiatives in San Antonio. Follow along on social media at #feelgoodday.

"Fans of Harlequin tell us over and over again that our stories make them feel good. I'm constantly inspired by the heartwarming experiences they share with us about how our books have helped them with life's challenges, whether they're dealing with daily stresses or looking for hope in times of personal crisis. Harlequin books are uplifting, and Feel Good Day brings that feeling to a new immersive experience," says Merjane Schoueri, the Feel Good project director.

Along with this premium experience, Feel Good Day has created The OutStander Awards to recognize San Antonio heroes. Nominations for local residents are open until July 31, 2019, and nomination submissions and more details about categories can be found at www.celebratefeelgood.com.

THE OUTSTANDER AWARDS

The OutStander Awards are designed to spotlight outstanding and upstanding residents of San Antonio who champion the Feel Good mission every day. Five winners will be chosen, one in each category.

Person of Positivity: Those with stories of resilience, faith, optimism and overcoming challenges.

Harlequin Hometown Hero: Women who serve and protect with their unwavering bravery, inspiring courage and commitment to the collective good.

Community Catalyst: Advocates, volunteers and tireless contributors who affect positive change for populations at risk or in need.

Cultural Champion: Those committed to making arts and literacy programs accessible for all.

Millennial Groundbreaker: This groundbreaker is making waves through philanthropic or entrepreneurial efforts, or their active citizenship.

The Harlequin Feel Good Project is a four-part initiative including the Harlequin Creator Fund, the Feel Good Challenge, Feel Good Day and Feel Good Sciences, designed to explore the power of positive experiences that fans expect from their stories. For additional information about the Harlequin Feel Good Project, please visit FeelGood.Harlequin.com.

About Harlequin

Harlequin (Harlequin.com) is a leading publisher of commercial fiction and narrative nonfiction. The company publishes more than 110 titles a month, in both print and digital formats, in as many as 150+ international markets and 30+ languages. Encompassing highly recognizable imprints that span a broad number of genres, the publisher is home to many award-winning New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling authors. Harlequin is a division of HarperCollins Publishers, the second-largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 18 countries. For more information, please visit Harlequin.com and Facebook.com/HarlequinBooks. Follow Harlequin on Twitter: @HarlequinBooks and Instagram: @HarlequinBooks.

