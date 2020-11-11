Harlequin Launches WriteforHarlequin.com for Aspiring Romance Writers

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Harlequin has launched WriteforHarlequin.com, a website dedicated to discovering new voices in romantic fiction where aspiring Harlequin authors can get advice from Harlequin's experienced editors, hear about open calls for story submissions, and access writing guidelines for Harlequin's romance lines and Carina Press.

"This website is the voice of Harlequin's romance editors. It is the place where our editors share their editorial and publishing expertise and it's an invaluable resource for writers who are interested in being published by Harlequin," said Dianne Moggy, VP Editorial at Harlequin.

Harlequin publishes 12 different series romance lines– almost 800 titles a year – and has attracted over 160 new authors in the last five years, including many debut authors. Designed to encourage romance authors on their journey to being published, writers will find information on each Harlequin romance series, guides and FAQs on how to submit a story for consideration, and updates on Harlequin's author outreach initiatives.

This launch brings together several digital and social media properties under the Write for Harlequin name, creating a vibrant community where writers can connect with Harlequin:

