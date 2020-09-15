Harlequin's Book Breaks App Lets Readers Discover Hundreds of Free Romance Stories

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Harlequin invites book fans to take a break and discover a new world of free stories with its relaunched Book Breaks mobile app. The free Book Breaks app gives readers access to hundreds of serialized romance stories of various lengths by popular and up-and-coming Harlequin authors.

"Harlequin stories deliver feelings of hope and positivity, which is why we're so excited this new version of Book Breaks makes finding free feel-good content easy and fun. Book Breaks is for new and seasoned romance readers looking to discover authors and romance genres they're sure to love," said Eleanor Elliott, Senior Director of Digital Capabilities.

Originally launched in 2016, the redesigned Book Breaks app gives readers access to over 400 free digital romance stories delivering That Harlequin Feeling with new content added every weekday. Readers will find an improved reading experience featuring novellas from bestselling authors such as Susan Mallery, RaeAnne Thayne, Rochelle Alers, Sarah Morgan, Lee Tobin McClain and more.

The Book Breaks app, developed with Iversoft, is free for download on iOS devices in the Apple App Store and Android Devices on Google Play . To unlock full, unrestricted access to Book Breaks content, fans need to simply download the app and sign in with their email address. App users can search through the story database by selecting the amount of time they have to read, browsing through different mood categories or using the search function. The stories featured in the app are also available to read on a desktop computer or laptop via the Harlequin.com Online Reads page.

"Now more than ever, people are looking to their mobile devices for high-quality content and entertainment. It has been an honor working with Harlequin to create a modern app experience for readers to enjoy romance stories whenever and wherever they want," says Megan Martin, Account Director at Iversoft.

About Harlequin

Harlequin ( Harlequin.com ) is a leading publisher of commercial fiction and narrative nonfiction. The company publishes more than 100 titles a month, in both print and digital formats, that are sold around the world. Encompassing highly recognizable imprints that span a broad number of genres, the publisher is home to many award-winning New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling authors. Harlequin is a division of HarperCollins Publishers , the second-largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries and 16 languages. For more information, please visit Harlequin.com and Facebook.com/HarlequinBooks . Follow Harlequin on Twitter: @HarlequinBooks .

About Iversoft

Iversoft is a digital consultancy that provides expert digital product strategy, mobile app and web development services for organizations looking to elevate their business and adapt to the digital world. Unlike your typical tech agency, Iversoft is mobile-first, process-driven and focuses on delivering an exceptional client experience. Through a philosophy built on transparency, honesty, consistent communication and unwavering dedication, it delivers thoughtful, data-driven, custom solutions for clients—time and again. For more information, visit Iversoft.ca or follow on Instagram @WeMakeThatApp, Facebook @WeMakeThatApp, or Twitter @Iversoft.

SOURCE Harlequin

Related Links

http://www.harlequin.com

