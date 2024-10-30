Harley-Davidson and Champion Reignite Their Partnership with a Bold New Capsule Collection

"This collaboration captures the best of both worlds, blending Harley's rebellious spirit with Champion's athleticwear heritage. It's a collection built for those who live boldly—whether on the open road or the city streets," said Erica Bullard, Senior Vice President, Harley-Davidson.

The Champion x Harley-Davidson® Capsule Collection features sweatshirts, tees, and hats with modern cuts and oversized graphics. Each piece combines rugged durability with the comfort of your favorite sweats, offering a unique blend of bold style and everyday wearability.

Champion x Harley-Davidson Fanatic Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Cheer on distinctive quality and iconic style in the Champion x Harley-Davidson® Fanatic Crew Neck Sweatshirt. It's built to premium Champion specifications from brushed heavyweight fleece with signature features like double-needle stitching, rib-knit side panels, and an ultra-relaxed fit. This casual layering piece is boldly finished with genuine embroidered graphics for a winning look to wear on the sidelines or in the saddle under riding gear.

Champion x Harley-Davidson Fanatic Tee

Equal parts sports fan and motorcycle enthusiast—that's you in our Champion x Harley-Davidson® Fanatic Tee. Its relaxed, unisex fit is durably crafted from heavyweight cotton jersey with a higher stitch count, plus it has a ribbed collar and reinforced shoulder seams. Finished with genuine embroidered graphics for an elevated look

Champion x Harley-Davidson Adjustable Baseball Cap

Classic style and longwearing comfort never expire on the Champion x Harley-Davidson® Adjustable Baseball Cap. Made from structured brushed cotton twill, this unisex hat is designed with a pre-curved bill and an adjustable back leather strap for a custom fit

"For over a century, Champion has created timeless styles and empowered fans to express themselves through thoughtfully crafted pieces. Today, and through partnerships with like-minded brands such as Harley-Davidson, we are continuing to elevate our role as a canvas for culture and creativity", said Shelley Peters, Vice President, Licensing of Champion at Authentic Brands Group. "This partnership with Harley-Davidson is the culmination of two heritage brands celebrating their commitment to authenticity and honoring those who forge their own path, on and off the road."

Winning is not a birthright; it's about an all-in mindset, celebrated through both actions and attire. This passion drives the new Champion x Harley-Davidson® assortment, blending rugged durability with the comfort of favorite products.

Visit h-d.com/champion to shop now or find a local dealership. Online orders available in the U.S. at this time. This collection will continue rolling out to select H-D dealers and markets globally.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com .

About Champion® Athleticwear

Since 1919, Champion has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Today, as a lifestyle brand born from sport, Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for consumers. Beyond its products, the brand's mission is to provide every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose; rooted in the belief that champions are defined not by what they make, but by what they do with it. Champion wants to inspire others to not just win, but to Champion a better tomorrow, and is dedicated to supporting creators by giving them a platform to tell their stories, support their values, and communities.

Champion apparel can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, visit us at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI).

SOURCE Harley-Davidson