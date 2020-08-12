Harley-Davidson And Jason Momoa Collaborate During Social Distancing To Celebrate The Power Of Riding

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 117 years, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has brought people together to experience adventure and freedom for the soul. Harley-Davidson is proud to announce a new element of the company's United We Will Ride campaign that celebrates its mission in collaboration with actor and Harley-Davidson enthusiast Jason Momoa.

Momoa has produced and directed a new video series that follows six Harley-Davidson riders as they navigate through the dark days of the pandemic using the power of riding to engage with their families, their communities, and themselves. The lead video will be followed by six additional features that showcase how different riders experience freedom for the soul through their Harley-Davidson® motorcycles.

"More than building machines, Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "That is our mission. And with this brand campaign, Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa are showcasing how this pursuit is strengthened through tough times. H-D riders and their experiences serve as inspiration for the power of two wheels from vintage custom motorcycles, to the electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire® motorcycle."

"Motorcycles have brought me places that have changed my life and around people that have molded who I am." said Jason Momoa. "With my latest production for Harley-Davidson, I'm seeking to broadcast the beauty of riding and the spirit of the motorcycling community during this unprecedented time to encourage riders and aspiring riders to ride. Let's Ride!"

Let's Ride Challenge

Harley-Davidson is showcasing the power of riding with the Let's Ride Challenge launched as part of the United We Will Ride campaign. Through riding-related activities, participants can earn Let's Ride Challenge sweepstakes* entries for a chance to win prizes celebrating the community and spirit of two wheels, including a custom 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider® S motorcycle grand prize and weekly drawings for additional prizes.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com .

