Harley-Davidson Apparel, Riding Gear, and FREE WHEEL FRIDAYS Drive Rider Engagement at Tilley Harley-Davidson of Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilley Harley-Davidson is bringing back FREE WHEEL FRIDAYS, a recurring weekly promotion designed to combine rider community engagement, Harley-Davidson apparel, motorcycle riding gear, and rider lifestyle merchandise for customers across North Carolina.

Held every Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the dealership's flagship Statesville location, FREE WHEEL FRIDAYS gives riders, collectors, and visitors the opportunity to spin the promotional prize wheel with qualifying in-store purchases while exploring the latest Harley-Davidson merchandise, motorcycle riding apparel, biker gifts, touring rider gear, and motorcycle lifestyle products.

Established in 1972 by legendary tuner Don Tilley and his wife Robinette, Tilley Harley-Davidson has served riders throughout the Lake Norman, Charlotte, Statesville, and greater North Carolina region for more than 54 years. Located near the crossroads of I-40 and I-77 in Iredell County, the dealership remains a destination for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, rider culture, touring events, motorcycle lifestyle products, and Harley-Davidson apparel in North Carolina.

"FREE WHEEL FRIDAYS is about celebrating the Harley-Davidson lifestyle while giving riders another reason to stop by, gear up, and connect with the local riding community," stated the Tilley Harley-Davidson MotorClothes Team. "Whether someone is searching for Harley-Davidson apparel in Statesville, motorcycle riding gear, biker gifts, or Harley-Davidson motorcycles for sale, Fridays are designed to bring people together in a fun and welcoming environment."

Where Can Riders Find Authentic Harley-Davidson Apparel in North Carolina?

For riders searching for, Harley-Davidson clothing near me, or Harley apparel in Statesville NC, the MotorClothes department at Tilley Harley-Davidson features an extensive selection of motorcycle lifestyle clothing and rider apparel for both casual riders and long-distance touring enthusiasts.

Inventory categories include Harley-Davidson jackets, Harley-Davidson hoodies, riding shirts, biker apparel, Harley-Davidson hats, riding gloves, and seasonal motorcycle riding apparel designed for comfort both on and off the motorcycle.

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The dealership also features custom dealership-backed Harley-Davidson apparel and rider merchandise that continues attracting collectors, traveling riders, and Harley enthusiasts visiting the Statesville and Lake Norman area.

Where Can Beginner Riders Find Motorcycle Riding Gear and Touring Essentials?

Safety, rider comfort, and confidence remain major priorities for first-time motorcycle owners and experienced touring riders alike.

Tilley Harley-Davidson highlights motorcycle riding gear and beginner motorcycle gear designed to support riders during every stage of ownership. Factory-trained staff are available in-store to assist customers with motorcycle riding jacket sizing, riding gloves, riding boots, rider safety gear, and weather-appropriate motorcycle apparel recommendations.

The dealership's riding gear selection also includes touring rider gear, motorcycle communication accessories, cold-weather motorcycle gear, layered motorcycle apparel, and motorcycle rain gear designed for changing North Carolina riding conditions and long-distance touring.

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Where Can Harley Riders Find Biker Gifts and Harley-Davidson Merchandise?

FREE WHEEL FRIDAYS also creates additional visibility for biker gifts, Harley-Davidson merchandise, and rider lifestyle products available throughout the dealership.

Visitors shopping for gifts for Harley riders can explore Harley-Davidson collectibles, biker accessories, Harley patches, rider drinkware, garage decor, motorcycle lifestyle accessories, and branded Harley-Davidson merchandise designed for riders, collectors, and motorcycle enthusiasts alike.

The dealership says rider lifestyle merchandise and Harley-themed gift products continue to be one of the strongest merchandise categories heading into the summer riding season.

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What Seasonal Motorcycle Riding Gear Is Available for North Carolina Riders?

As motorcycle riding season continues throughout North Carolina, Tilley Harley-Davidson is also featuring seasonal motorcycle riding gear and touring rider essentials designed for changing temperatures and long-distance travel.

Current riding categories include summer motorcycle gear, touring rider apparel, long-distance riding gear, rider comfort accessories, motorcycle road trip gear, layered riding apparel, and weather-resistant motorcycle riding products designed to support riders throughout the Carolinas riding season.

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Where Can Riders Find Harley-Davidson Accessories and Motorcycle Lifestyle Products?

In addition to apparel and riding gear, Tilley Harley-Davidson also offers a wide variety of Harley-Davidson accessories and motorcycle lifestyle products designed for customization, rider comfort, and Harley-Davidson culture.

Popular categories include motorcycle accessories, rider lifestyle accessories, Harley-Davidson collectibles, Harley drinkware, garage decor, motorcycle-themed products, and biker lifestyle merchandise designed for Harley enthusiasts looking to personalize both their motorcycles and rider lifestyle experience.

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Featured Harley-Davidson Motorcycles & Touring Inventory

In addition to Harley-Davidson apparel and rider merchandise, Tilley Harley-Davidson continues showcasing a wide variety of new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles for riders throughout North Carolina and the greater Carolinas riding community.

Featured inventory recently highlighted by the dealership includes:

The dealership says touring motorcycles, Harley-Davidson baggers, trike motorcycles, and CVO performance motorcycles continue generating strong rider interest throughout the summer riding season.

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Upcoming Events, Rider News & Community Updates

In addition to FREE WHEEL FRIDAYS, Tilley Harley-Davidson continues expanding rider community engagement through dealership events, motorcycle rides, charitable fundraising efforts, rider lifestyle promotions, and local motorcycle culture throughout the Statesville and Lake Norman region.

Register Today for the 2026 Don Tilley Dice Run

Riders can now register for the upcoming 2026 Don Tilley Dice Run and receive an exclusive commemorative event t-shirt while supplies last. The annual ride celebrates and honors the life and legacy of legendary Harley-Davidson tuner and dealership founder Don Tilley while supporting Victory Junction.

Please click here to register for the upcoming 2026 Don Tilley Dice Run

The event takes place Saturday, June 20, beginning at 9 a.m. at Tilley Harley-Davidson in Statesville, North Carolina.

According to the dealership, all proceeds from the Dice Run benefit Victory Junction, continuing the dealership's long-standing involvement in rider community outreach and charitable support throughout North Carolina.

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Tilley Harley-Davidson Expands Motorcycle Sales Team

Tilley Harley-Davidson also recently announced hiring opportunities for motorcycle sales associates as the dealership continues expanding rider engagement initiatives throughout the region.

The dealership is currently seeking both full-time and part-time motorcycle sales associates for riders passionate about the motorcycle lifestyle, Harley-Davidson culture, customer engagement, and rider community interaction.

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FREE WHEEL FRIDAYS takes place every Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Tilley Harley-Davidson, located at 1226 Morland Drive in Statesville, North Carolina.

To explore the latest Harley-Davidson apparel, motorcycle riding gear, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, biker gifts, rider events, and in-store merchandise specials, visit Tilley Harley-Davidson online.

Founded in 1972, Tilley Harley-Davidson is a family-owned Harley-Davidson dealership located in Statesville, North Carolina. The dealership offers new and pre-owned motorcycles, financing, genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories, apparel, and award-winning service support. With deep ties to racing, motorsports, and the local community, Tilley Harley-Davidson continues to serve riders throughout the Carolinas and beyond.

SOURCE Tilley Harley-Davidson