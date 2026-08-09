Tilley Harley-Davidson Hosts Freedom Revival 70's Classic Motorcycle Show in Statesville, NC on Aug 29, 2026

1970s Shovelheads and Ironheads take center stage with the AMCA Blue Ridge Chapter, while Tilley Harley-Davidson highlights two pre-owned CVO Street Glide motorcycles currently available for sale

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilley Harley-Davidson will host Freedom Revival, a 1970s-themed classic motorcycle show and community event, on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the dealership in Statesville, North Carolina.

Presented in partnership with the Antique Motorcycle Club of America (AMCA) Blue Ridge Chapter, Freedom Revival will celebrate the motorcycles, music and biker culture of the 1970s, with a special focus on Harley-Davidson Shovelhead and Ironhead motorcycles.

The event will feature a judged classic motorcycle show, People's Choice recognition, live music by JB & The 70's, 1970s-themed costume competitions, food, vendors and other activities.

Freedom Revival 2026 Event Details

Event: Freedom Revival – 70's Theme Classic Bike Show

Freedom Revival – 70's Theme Classic Bike Show Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Saturday, August 29, 2026 Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

11 a.m.–3 p.m. Location: Tilley Harley-Davidson

Tilley Harley-Davidson Address: 1226 Morland Drive, Statesville, NC 28677

1226 Morland Drive, Statesville, NC 28677 Featured motorcycles: 1970s Shovelheads and Ironheads

1970s Shovelheads and Ironheads Motorcycle show partner: AMCA Blue Ridge Chapter

AMCA Blue Ridge Chapter Live music: JB & The 70's

JB & The 70's Featured participant: Prism Supply Co.

Prism Supply Co. Food: Hot dogs and hamburgers provided by American Legion Post 106

Hot dogs and hamburgers provided by American Legion Post 106 Additional participants: Carolinas Biker Lawyers, Twisted Sips and more

Carolinas Biker Lawyers, Twisted Sips and more Contests: Men's 1970s biker costume contest and women's pinup competition

Men's 1970s biker costume contest and women's pinup competition Awards: Motorcycle show trophies, People's Choice recognition and Tilley Harley-Davidson gift cards for costume contest winners

View Freedom Revival event information

1970s Shovelhead and Ironhead Motorcycle Show

At the center of Freedom Revival will be a classic motorcycle show featuring 1970s-era Shovelhead and Ironhead motorcycles.

The motorcycle show will be held in partnership with the AMCA Blue Ridge Chapter, bringing together owners, collectors and enthusiasts to showcase original, restored and customized motorcycles from the era.

Motorcycles will compete in eight judged categories.

Shovelhead categories:

Stock Original

Dresser

Cruiser

Chopper

Ironhead categories:

Stock Original

Racer

Cruiser

Chopper

Trophies will be presented in each category. The show will also include a People's Choice award, giving Freedom Revival attendees an opportunity to select a favorite motorcycle.

The classic bike show provides an opportunity for longtime Harley-Davidson enthusiasts and a new generation of riders to see examples of motorcycles that helped define an important period in American motorcycling.

Live Music, 1970s Style, Food and More

Freedom Revival will carry its 1970s theme beyond the motorcycles.

JB & The 70's will perform live music during the event, while attendees can participate in two period-inspired competitions:

Men's Costume Contest: Best 1970s-style biker look

Best 1970s-style biker look Women's Pinup Competition: 1970s-inspired pinup style

Winners of the costume competitions will receive Tilley Harley-Davidson gift cards.

Prism Supply Co. will also participate in Freedom Revival, along with Carolinas Biker Lawyers, Twisted Sips and more.

American Legion Post 106 will provide hot dogs and hamburgers during the event.

Together, the classic motorcycles, music, contests, food and participating organizations are designed to make Freedom Revival an afternoon celebrating motorcycle history and the riding community in and around Statesville.

Two Pre-Owned Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Motorcycles Featured at Tilley H-D

While Freedom Revival looks back at the motorcycles of the 1970s, Tilley Harley-Davidson is also highlighting two examples of Harley-Davidson's more modern premium custom touring motorcycles.

The dealership currently has two pre-owned Harley-Davidson CVO™ Street Glide® motorcycles for sale in Statesville, NC: a 2016 CVO Street Glide and a 2019 CVO Street Glide.

The featured motorcycles give Freedom Revival visitors another opportunity to explore Harley-Davidson motorcycles across different generations while visiting the dealership.

2016 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide – $18,399

Tilley Harley-Davidson currently has a 2016 Harley-Davidson CVO™ Street Glide® (FLHXSE) available in its pre-owned motorcycle inventory.

Manufacturer: Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Model: CVO Street Glide FLHXSE

CVO Street Glide FLHXSE Model year: 2016

2016 Condition: Pre-owned

Pre-owned Advertised sales price: $18,399

$18,399 Mileage: 31,874 miles

31,874 miles Color: White Amethyst / Black Licorice with Pinstripe

White Amethyst / Black Licorice with Pinstripe Dealer: Tilley Harley-Davidson

Tilley Harley-Davidson Location: Statesville, North Carolina

View the 2016 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide for sale at Tilley Harley-Davidson

2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide – $20,999

Tilley Harley-Davidson also has a 2019 Harley-Davidson CVO™ Street Glide® (FLHXSE) available in its pre-owned inventory.

The 2019 CVO Street Glide is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 (1,923cc) V-Twin engine and includes premium CVO equipment such as Talon wheels, custom controls, red rocker covers and the BOOM!™ Box GTS system.

Manufacturer: Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Model: CVO Street Glide FLHXSE

CVO Street Glide FLHXSE Model year: 2019

2019 Condition: Pre-owned

Pre-owned Advertised sales price: $20,999

$20,999 Mileage: 53,993 miles

53,993 miles Engine: Milwaukee-Eight 117 (1,923cc) V-Twin

Milwaukee-Eight 117 (1,923cc) V-Twin Color: Charred Steel & Lightning Silver

Charred Steel & Lightning Silver Dealer: Tilley Harley-Davidson

Tilley Harley-Davidson Location: Statesville, North Carolina

View the 2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide for sale at Tilley Harley-Davidson

Vehicle pricing disclosure: Prices shown are advertised sales prices and do not include applicable taxes, title, registration, documentation or other applicable fees. Pricing and vehicle availability are subject to change. Contact Tilley Harley-Davidson for current pricing, availability and complete purchase details.

Celebrating Harley-Davidson History and Today's Riding Community

Freedom Revival brings together multiple generations of motorcycle culture in one event.

From 1970s Shovelheads and Ironheads to contemporary Harley-Davidson custom touring motorcycles, Tilley Harley-Davidson is using the event to celebrate the motorcycles themselves as well as the owners, collectors, riders and organizations that keep motorcycle culture active in North Carolina.

Freedom Revival is scheduled for Saturday, August 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tilley Harley-Davidson in Statesville, NC.

Motorcycle enthusiasts interested in the classic bike show, the two featured pre-owned CVO Street Glide motorcycles or other Tilley Harley-Davidson inventory can learn more through the dealership's website or visit the dealership.

About Tilley Harley-Davidson

Tilley Harley-Davidson is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership located in Statesville, North Carolina, serving riders throughout Statesville, Mooresville, the Lake Norman region and surrounding North Carolina communities.

Tilley Harley-Davidson offers:

New Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles

Motorcycle service and maintenance

Genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories

Motorcycle financing

Motorcycle events and rider activities

Through events such as Freedom Revival, Tilley Harley-Davidson continues to provide a gathering place for motorcycle riders, collectors and enthusiasts throughout the region.

Tilley Harley-Davidson

1226 Morland Drive

Statesville, NC 28677

SOURCE Tilley Harley-Davidson