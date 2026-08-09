Tilley Harley-Davidson Hosts Freedom Revival 70's Classic Motorcycle Show in Statesville, NC on Aug 29, 2026
News provided byTilley Harley-Davidson
Aug 09, 2026, 18:24 ET
1970s Shovelheads and Ironheads take center stage with the AMCA Blue Ridge Chapter, while Tilley Harley-Davidson highlights two pre-owned CVO Street Glide motorcycles currently available for sale
STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilley Harley-Davidson will host Freedom Revival, a 1970s-themed classic motorcycle show and community event, on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the dealership in Statesville, North Carolina.
Presented in partnership with the Antique Motorcycle Club of America (AMCA) Blue Ridge Chapter, Freedom Revival will celebrate the motorcycles, music and biker culture of the 1970s, with a special focus on Harley-Davidson Shovelhead and Ironhead motorcycles.
The event will feature a judged classic motorcycle show, People's Choice recognition, live music by JB & The 70's, 1970s-themed costume competitions, food, vendors and other activities.
- Event: Freedom Revival – 70's Theme Classic Bike Show
- Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Location: Tilley Harley-Davidson
- Address: 1226 Morland Drive, Statesville, NC 28677
- Featured motorcycles: 1970s Shovelheads and Ironheads
- Motorcycle show partner: AMCA Blue Ridge Chapter
- Live music: JB & The 70's
- Featured participant: Prism Supply Co.
- Food: Hot dogs and hamburgers provided by American Legion Post 106
- Additional participants: Carolinas Biker Lawyers, Twisted Sips and more
- Contests: Men's 1970s biker costume contest and women's pinup competition
- Awards: Motorcycle show trophies, People's Choice recognition and Tilley Harley-Davidson gift cards for costume contest winners
View Freedom Revival event information
At the center of Freedom Revival will be a classic motorcycle show featuring 1970s-era Shovelhead and Ironhead motorcycles.
The motorcycle show will be held in partnership with the AMCA Blue Ridge Chapter, bringing together owners, collectors and enthusiasts to showcase original, restored and customized motorcycles from the era.
Motorcycles will compete in eight judged categories.
Shovelhead categories:
- Stock Original
- Dresser
- Cruiser
- Chopper
Ironhead categories:
- Stock Original
- Racer
- Cruiser
- Chopper
Trophies will be presented in each category. The show will also include a People's Choice award, giving Freedom Revival attendees an opportunity to select a favorite motorcycle.
The classic bike show provides an opportunity for longtime Harley-Davidson enthusiasts and a new generation of riders to see examples of motorcycles that helped define an important period in American motorcycling.
Freedom Revival will carry its 1970s theme beyond the motorcycles.
JB & The 70's will perform live music during the event, while attendees can participate in two period-inspired competitions:
- Men's Costume Contest: Best 1970s-style biker look
- Women's Pinup Competition: 1970s-inspired pinup style
Winners of the costume competitions will receive Tilley Harley-Davidson gift cards.
Prism Supply Co. will also participate in Freedom Revival, along with Carolinas Biker Lawyers, Twisted Sips and more.
American Legion Post 106 will provide hot dogs and hamburgers during the event.
Together, the classic motorcycles, music, contests, food and participating organizations are designed to make Freedom Revival an afternoon celebrating motorcycle history and the riding community in and around Statesville.
While Freedom Revival looks back at the motorcycles of the 1970s, Tilley Harley-Davidson is also highlighting two examples of Harley-Davidson's more modern premium custom touring motorcycles.
The dealership currently has two pre-owned Harley-Davidson CVO™ Street Glide® motorcycles for sale in Statesville, NC: a 2016 CVO Street Glide and a 2019 CVO Street Glide.
The featured motorcycles give Freedom Revival visitors another opportunity to explore Harley-Davidson motorcycles across different generations while visiting the dealership.
Tilley Harley-Davidson currently has a 2016 Harley-Davidson CVO™ Street Glide® (FLHXSE) available in its pre-owned motorcycle inventory.
- Manufacturer: Harley-Davidson
- Model: CVO Street Glide FLHXSE
- Model year: 2016
- Condition: Pre-owned
- Advertised sales price: $18,399
- Mileage: 31,874 miles
- Color: White Amethyst / Black Licorice with Pinstripe
- Dealer: Tilley Harley-Davidson
- Location: Statesville, North Carolina
View the 2016 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide for sale at Tilley Harley-Davidson
Tilley Harley-Davidson also has a 2019 Harley-Davidson CVO™ Street Glide® (FLHXSE) available in its pre-owned inventory.
The 2019 CVO Street Glide is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 (1,923cc) V-Twin engine and includes premium CVO equipment such as Talon wheels, custom controls, red rocker covers and the BOOM!™ Box GTS system.
- Manufacturer: Harley-Davidson
- Model: CVO Street Glide FLHXSE
- Model year: 2019
- Condition: Pre-owned
- Advertised sales price: $20,999
- Mileage: 53,993 miles
- Engine: Milwaukee-Eight 117 (1,923cc) V-Twin
- Color: Charred Steel & Lightning Silver
- Dealer: Tilley Harley-Davidson
- Location: Statesville, North Carolina
View the 2019 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide for sale at Tilley Harley-Davidson
Vehicle pricing disclosure: Prices shown are advertised sales prices and do not include applicable taxes, title, registration, documentation or other applicable fees. Pricing and vehicle availability are subject to change. Contact Tilley Harley-Davidson for current pricing, availability and complete purchase details.
Freedom Revival brings together multiple generations of motorcycle culture in one event.
From 1970s Shovelheads and Ironheads to contemporary Harley-Davidson custom touring motorcycles, Tilley Harley-Davidson is using the event to celebrate the motorcycles themselves as well as the owners, collectors, riders and organizations that keep motorcycle culture active in North Carolina.
Freedom Revival is scheduled for Saturday, August 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tilley Harley-Davidson in Statesville, NC.
Motorcycle enthusiasts interested in the classic bike show, the two featured pre-owned CVO Street Glide motorcycles or other Tilley Harley-Davidson inventory can learn more through the dealership's website or visit the dealership.
Tilley Harley-Davidson is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership located in Statesville, North Carolina, serving riders throughout Statesville, Mooresville, the Lake Norman region and surrounding North Carolina communities.
Tilley Harley-Davidson offers:
- New Harley-Davidson motorcycles
- Pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles
- Motorcycle service and maintenance
- Genuine Harley-Davidson parts and accessories
- Motorcycle financing
- Motorcycle events and rider activities
Through events such as Freedom Revival, Tilley Harley-Davidson continues to provide a gathering place for motorcycle riders, collectors and enthusiasts throughout the region.
Tilley Harley-Davidson
1226 Morland Drive
Statesville, NC 28677
SOURCE Tilley Harley-Davidson
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