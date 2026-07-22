Tilley Harley-Davidson Hosts Christmas in July Toys for Tots Fundraiser Featuring Motorcycle Stunt Shows, Family Activities, And More!

Community event on July 25 combines a Toys for Tots fundraiser, Dice Run, professional motorcycle stunt shows, and more.

STATESVILLE, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilley Harley-Davidson invites riders, families, and the greater Lake Norman community to celebrate Christmas in July on Saturday, July 25, 2026, during a day of community fundraising, live entertainment, motorcycles, and family fun. The event benefits the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, helping provide toys and hope for local children and families.

Event Overview

What

Christmas in July – Marine Corps Toys for Tots Benefit & Fundraiser

When

Saturday, July 25, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where

Tilley Harley-Davidson

1226 Morland Drive

Statesville, NC 28677

Website

https://tilleyhd.com

Who Should Attend

Motorcycle riders

First-time riders

Families

Car enthusiasts

Jeep clubs

Truck owners

Community supporters

Anyone looking for an enjoyable Saturday supporting a great cause

Event Highlights

Christmas in July Toys for Tots Benefit

Marine Corps Toys for Tots Fundraiser

Charity Dice Run

All Vehicles Welcome

Multiple Dice Run Locations

Bad Day Stunts Professional Motorcycle Stunt Shows

Burnout Contest

Live Music

Food Vendors

Drinks

Local Vendors

Dunk Tank

Bouncy House

50/50 Raffle

Prizes

Family-Friendly Activities

Event Schedule

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Christmas in July Charity Dice Run

All motorcycles, cars, Jeeps, trucks, classics, and specialty vehicles are welcome.

12:00 p.m.

Bad Day Stunts Motorcycle Stunt Show

1:00 p.m.

Burnout Contest

Winner receives a new tire and gift card.

2:00 p.m.

Bad Day Stunts Finale

Throughout the day guests can enjoy live music, food vendors, family activities, local businesses, raffles, and community fellowship.

Supporting Marine Corps Toys for Tots

Every participant helps support the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program and its mission of delivering toys, hope, and holiday joy to children throughout the local community.

Christmas in July gives riders and families an opportunity to enjoy a fun summer event while making a meaningful difference for children in Iredell County and surrounding communities.

Featuring Budget-Friendly Options For Under $10k!

Visitors attending Christmas in July can also explore one of the area's largest selections of quality pre-owned motorcycles. Tilley Harley-Davidson offers motorcycles for first-time riders, experienced enthusiasts, commuters, cruisers, touring riders, and collectors.

The following motorcycles are available at the time of publication.

2019 Honda Rebel 500

Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina

Price: $4,999

Condition: Pre-Owned

Manufacturer: Honda

Model: CMX500 Rebel 500

Year: 2019

Category: Cruiser Motorcycle

Mileage: 9,300 miles

Color: Black

Ideal for new riders, commuters, and lightweight cruiser enthusiasts.

Inventory Listing:

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/1001810/cmx500-2019-rebel-500

2017 Honda Fury

Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina

Price: $6,999

Condition: Pre-Owned

Manufacturer: Honda

Year: 2017

Category: Cruiser Motorcycle

Mileage: 15,500 miles

Color: Matte Black Metallic

Long, low chopper-inspired styling with Honda reliability.

Inventory Listing:

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/989700/vt13cx-2017-fury

2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883™

Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina

Price: $6,999

Condition: Pre-Owned

Manufacturer: Harley-Davidson

Year: 2022

Mileage: 8,153 miles

Color: Gunship Gray

Low-mileage Harley-Davidson Sportster offering classic styling and everyday rideability.

Inventory Listing:

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/983498/xl-883n-2022-iron-883

2023 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom

Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina

Price: $7,299

Condition: Pre-Owned

Manufacturer: Kawasaki

Year: 2023

Category: Cruiser Motorcycle

Modern midsize cruiser offering comfort, style, and value.

Inventory Listing:

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/991127/vn900c-f-2023-vulcan-900-custom

2008 Harley-Davidson Dyna

Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina

Price: $7,999

Condition: Pre-Owned

Manufacturer: Harley-Davidson

Year: 2008

Color: Black Pearl

Twin Cam 96® engine

Electronic Fuel Injection

Six-Speed Transmission

Inventory Listing:

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/1005094/2008-harley-davidson-dyna

2013 Harley-Davidson Wide Glide®

Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina

Price: $7,999

Condition: Pre-Owned

Mileage: 47,200 miles

Color: Black

Classic Dyna styling with stretched front end and relaxed riding position I

Inventory Listing:

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/1002424/fxdwg-2013-wide-glide

2004 Harley-Davidson Wide Glide®

Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina

Price: $7,999

Condition: Pre-Owned

Mileage: 29,850 miles

Color: White

Classic Harley-Davidson cruiser with timeless styling.

Inventory Listing:

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/1002364/fxdwgi-2004-wide-glide

2009 Harley-Davidson Road King®

Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina

Price: $8,999

Condition: Pre-Owned

Mileage: 12,750 miles

Color: Black

Touring motorcycle featuring detachable windshield and hard saddlebags.

Inventory Listing:

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/991379/flhr-2009-road-king

2016 Indian Chief Dark Horse®

Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina

Price: $8,999

Condition: Pre-Owned

Mileage: 7,051 miles

Color: Red

Premium cruiser with low mileage and bold styling.

Inventory Listing:

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/984578/2016-chief-dark-horse

2016 Indian Springfield®

Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina

Price: $8,999

Condition: Pre-Owned

Mileage: 17,800 miles

Color: Indian Red

Touring-ready cruiser combining classic styling with long-distance comfort.

Inventory Listing:

https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/1011831/sprigfield-2016-springfield

Why Attend Chistmas in July?

Whether you're looking to support a worthy cause, enjoy professional motorcycle entertainment, spend time with family, meet fellow riders, or shop for your next motorcycle, Christmas in July offers something for everyone.

About Tilley Harley-Davidson

Tilley Harley-Davidson, located in Statesville, North Carolina, proudly serves riders throughout Iredell County, the Lake Norman region, Charlotte, and western North Carolina. The dealership offers new Harley-Davidson motorcycles, pre-owned motorcycles from Harley-Davidson and other leading manufacturers, genuine parts and accessories, factory-trained service technicians, financing, riding gear, and community events throughout the year.

Tilley Harley-Davidson

1226 Morland Drive

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 872-3883

https://tilleyhd.com

SOURCE Tilley Harley-Davidson