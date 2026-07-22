Tilley Harley-Davidson Hosts Christmas in July Toys for Tots Fundraiser Featuring Motorcycle Stunt Shows, Family Activities, And More!
News provided byTilley Harley-Davidson
Jul 22, 2026, 20:59 ET
Community event on July 25 combines a Toys for Tots fundraiser, Dice Run, professional motorcycle stunt shows, and more.
STATESVILLE, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilley Harley-Davidson invites riders, families, and the greater Lake Norman community to celebrate Christmas in July on Saturday, July 25, 2026, during a day of community fundraising, live entertainment, motorcycles, and family fun. The event benefits the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, helping provide toys and hope for local children and families.
Event Overview
What
Christmas in July – Marine Corps Toys for Tots Benefit & Fundraiser
When
Saturday, July 25, 2026
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where
Tilley Harley-Davidson
1226 Morland Drive
Statesville, NC 28677
Website
Who Should Attend
- Motorcycle riders
- First-time riders
- Families
- Car enthusiasts
- Jeep clubs
- Truck owners
- Community supporters
- Anyone looking for an enjoyable Saturday supporting a great cause
Event Highlights
- Christmas in July Toys for Tots Benefit
- Marine Corps Toys for Tots Fundraiser
- Charity Dice Run
- All Vehicles Welcome
- Multiple Dice Run Locations
- Bad Day Stunts Professional Motorcycle Stunt Shows
- Burnout Contest
- Live Music
- Food Vendors
- Drinks
- Local Vendors
- Dunk Tank
- Bouncy House
- 50/50 Raffle
- Prizes
- Family-Friendly Activities
Event Schedule
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Christmas in July Charity Dice Run
All motorcycles, cars, Jeeps, trucks, classics, and specialty vehicles are welcome.
12:00 p.m.
Bad Day Stunts Motorcycle Stunt Show
1:00 p.m.
Burnout Contest
Winner receives a new tire and gift card.
2:00 p.m.
Bad Day Stunts Finale
Throughout the day guests can enjoy live music, food vendors, family activities, local businesses, raffles, and community fellowship.
Supporting Marine Corps Toys for Tots
Every participant helps support the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program and its mission of delivering toys, hope, and holiday joy to children throughout the local community.
Christmas in July gives riders and families an opportunity to enjoy a fun summer event while making a meaningful difference for children in Iredell County and surrounding communities.
Featuring Budget-Friendly Options For Under $10k!
Visitors attending Christmas in July can also explore one of the area's largest selections of quality pre-owned motorcycles. Tilley Harley-Davidson offers motorcycles for first-time riders, experienced enthusiasts, commuters, cruisers, touring riders, and collectors.
The following motorcycles are available at the time of publication.
2019 Honda Rebel 500
Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina
- Price: $4,999
- Condition: Pre-Owned
- Manufacturer: Honda
- Model: CMX500 Rebel 500
- Year: 2019
- Category: Cruiser Motorcycle
- Mileage: 9,300 miles
- Color: Black
- Ideal for new riders, commuters, and lightweight cruiser enthusiasts.
- Inventory Listing:
https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/1001810/cmx500-2019-rebel-500
2017 Honda Fury
Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina
- Price: $6,999
- Condition: Pre-Owned
- Manufacturer: Honda
- Year: 2017
- Category: Cruiser Motorcycle
- Mileage: 15,500 miles
- Color: Matte Black Metallic
- Long, low chopper-inspired styling with Honda reliability.
- Inventory Listing:
https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/989700/vt13cx-2017-fury
2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883™
Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina
- Price: $6,999
- Condition: Pre-Owned
- Manufacturer: Harley-Davidson
- Year: 2022
- Mileage: 8,153 miles
- Color: Gunship Gray
- Low-mileage Harley-Davidson Sportster offering classic styling and everyday rideability.
- Inventory Listing:
https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/983498/xl-883n-2022-iron-883
2023 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom
Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina
- Price: $7,299
- Condition: Pre-Owned
- Manufacturer: Kawasaki
- Year: 2023
- Category: Cruiser Motorcycle
- Modern midsize cruiser offering comfort, style, and value.
- Inventory Listing:
https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/991127/vn900c-f-2023-vulcan-900-custom
2008 Harley-Davidson Dyna
Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina
- Price: $7,999
- Condition: Pre-Owned
- Manufacturer: Harley-Davidson
- Year: 2008
- Color: Black Pearl
- Twin Cam 96® engine
- Electronic Fuel Injection
- Six-Speed Transmission
- Inventory Listing:
https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/1005094/2008-harley-davidson-dyna
2013 Harley-Davidson Wide Glide®
Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina
- Price: $7,999
- Condition: Pre-Owned
- Mileage: 47,200 miles
- Color: Black
- Classic Dyna styling with stretched front end and relaxed riding position I
- Inventory Listing:
- https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/1002424/fxdwg-2013-wide-glide
2004 Harley-Davidson Wide Glide®
Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina
- Price: $7,999
- Condition: Pre-Owned
- Mileage: 29,850 miles
- Color: White
- Classic Harley-Davidson cruiser with timeless styling.
- Inventory Listing:
https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/1002364/fxdwgi-2004-wide-glide
2009 Harley-Davidson Road King®
Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina
- Price: $8,999
- Condition: Pre-Owned
- Mileage: 12,750 miles
- Color: Black
- Touring motorcycle featuring detachable windshield and hard saddlebags.
- Inventory Listing:
https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/991379/flhr-2009-road-king
2016 Indian Chief Dark Horse®
Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina
- Price: $8,999
- Condition: Pre-Owned
- Mileage: 7,051 miles
- Color: Red
- Premium cruiser with low mileage and bold styling.
- Inventory Listing:
https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/984578/2016-chief-dark-horse
2016 Indian Springfield®
Available at Tilley Harley-Davidson – Statesville, North Carolina
- Price: $8,999
- Condition: Pre-Owned
- Mileage: 17,800 miles
- Color: Indian Red
- Touring-ready cruiser combining classic styling with long-distance comfort.
- Inventory Listing:
https://tilleyhd.com/inventory/1011831/sprigfield-2016-springfield
Why Attend Chistmas in July?
Whether you're looking to support a worthy cause, enjoy professional motorcycle entertainment, spend time with family, meet fellow riders, or shop for your next motorcycle, Christmas in July offers something for everyone.
About Tilley Harley-Davidson
Tilley Harley-Davidson, located in Statesville, North Carolina, proudly serves riders throughout Iredell County, the Lake Norman region, Charlotte, and western North Carolina. The dealership offers new Harley-Davidson motorcycles, pre-owned motorcycles from Harley-Davidson and other leading manufacturers, genuine parts and accessories, factory-trained service technicians, financing, riding gear, and community events throughout the year.
Tilley Harley-Davidson
1226 Morland Drive
Statesville, NC 28677
(704) 872-3883
https://tilleyhd.com
SOURCE Tilley Harley-Davidson
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