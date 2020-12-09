Harley-Davidson Brings The World Together To Debut All New 2021 Products In The H-D 2021 Global Digital Event On January 19

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout Harley-Davidson's (NYSE:HOG) 118-year history, the brand has never before brought the entire world together to experience the debut of all-new Harley-Davidson® motorcycles. On Jan.19th, 2021, that all changes with a single virtual event. During H-D 21, the company's first virtual launch experience, Harley-Davidson will announce new 2021 motorcycles, parts and accessories, riding gear and apparel.

Forever seeking new adventures, the upcoming Pan America motorcycle has expanded Jason Momoa's passion for Harley-Davidson and created new opportunities to explore endless horizons.

Those who participate will hear from Harley-Davidson leadership, product experts, and passionate enthusiasts who are leading and shaping the industry on all that's coming to Harley-Davidson® dealerships in 2021.

To take part in the H-D 21 virtual launch experience, register now at www.H-D.com/21.

New Approach to Product Launches

The global virtual launch is part of the company's streamlined and overhauled approach to bringing products to market for customers. Earlier this year, Harley-Davidson announced significant shifts including streamlining its planned product portfolio by 30 percent, shifting it's new model year debut to align with the start of the riding season and amped-up marketing efforts to drive desirability and maximize impact in the market

"We're thrilled to bring the world together virtually to showcase the inspiration and passion behind our 2021 motorcycles, including a glimpse of our first adventure touring motorcycle, Pan America™," said VP Marketing Theo Keetell. "We look forward to sharing this moment with our customers and dealers from around the world.

Adventurer Jason Momoa Shares his Passion

American actor, producer and motorcycle enthusiast Jason Momoa will play a key role in the Jan. 19th event. Forever seeking new adventures, Momoa will share his thoughts on how Harley-Davidson's upcoming Pan America motorcycle has expanded his passion for Harley-Davidson and created new opportunities to explore endless horizons beyond paved roads.

"Harley-Davidson has unlocked opportunities for me to find adventure with amazing people, awe-inspiring places, and expand my inspiration seen in the United We Will Ride content series," said Momoa. "I was excited to collaborate with Harley-Davidson for a first look and chance to ride the Pan America 1250 motorcycle. It's the perfect vehicle that combines my love of the outdoors, the unknown, and Harley-Davidson. People are going to be completely stoked about this bike that Harley-Davidson has created."

Harley-Davidson Pan America Global Reveal Feb. 22nd, 2021

Harley-Davidson's all-new Pan America™ 1250 adventure touring motorcycle will be previewed in the Jan. 19th H-D 21 virtual launch experience. Harley-Davidson will be bringing the world back together on Feb. 22, 2021, to reveal the motorcycle's full details in a separate digital event with the spotlight on the new Pan America motorcycle.

Stay informed at www.H-D.com/PanAmerica.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

