Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. Announces It is Giving Notice of Full Redemption of its Outstanding €700,000,000 5.125 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026

MILWAUKEE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company" or "HDFS"), a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), today announced it is giving notice for the redemption on March 15, 2026 (the "Redemption Date") of all of its outstanding €700,000,000 5.125 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The redemption price for the Notes is 100 per cent. of the nominal amount of the Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to but not including the Redemption Date.

The Company will fund the redemption of the Notes from its cash and cash equivalents on hand.

In connection with the redemption, the Company will request the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin, to cancel the listing of the Notes on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and the admission to trading of the Notes on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.

This press release is not the Notice of Full Redemption of the Notes. A copy of such Notice is available from Citibank, N.A., London Branch, the Fiscal Agent and Transfer Agent for the Notes, Global Agency and Trust, 6th Floor, Citigroup Centre, Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LB, United Kingdom, Attention: Fiscal Agent desk / Transfer Agent desk.

About HDFS

Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. is a Delaware corporation and a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc. It is engaged in the business of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson® and LiveWire® motorcycles. HDFS works with certain unaffiliated third parties to provide motorcycle insurance and voluntary protection products to motorcycle owners. It conducts business principally in the United States and Canada. The dealers of Harley-Davidson Motor Company as well as their retail customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America generally have access to financing through third party financial institutions, some of which have licensing agreements with HDFS.

