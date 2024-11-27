Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

News provided by

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Nov 27, 2024, 16:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1725 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable December 23, 2024 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 10, 2024.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-DIVIDEND)

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

