Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.18 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable December 22, 2025 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 9, 2025.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

