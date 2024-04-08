Harley-Davidson Reaches Agreement To Ratify Contract With All Unions At Its Wisconsin Operations

MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson is pleased to announce that the Company has ratified new collective bargaining agreements with the three Unions representing employees at the Company's Wisconsin manufacturing facilities, namely the United Steelworkers Local 2-209 and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge 78 representing workers at the Menomonee Falls, WI facility, and the United Steelworkers Local 460 representing workers at the Tomahawk, WI facility.

Commenting on the announcement, Harley-Davidson Chairman, President, and CEO, Jochen Zeitz said: "Today's announcement reinforces the strong and positive relationship between Harley-Davidson and the Unions. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank both Union and Company representatives for their hard and most constructive work in achieving today's agreement."

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.

