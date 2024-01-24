HARLEY-DAVIDSON USHERS IN A NEW ERA OF MOTORCYCLE TOURING, REIMAGINING TWO OF THE MOST ICONIC MOTORCYCLES IN HISTORY AND SETTING A NEW STANDARD FOR THE FUTURE OF ADVENTURE ON TWO WHEELS

Each of these 2024 models are scheduled to reach authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships in January 2024.
"These exciting new models represent a new era for Harley-Davidson, elevating every aspect of performance, technology, comfort, and style," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. "Without question, these are the most enticing touring motorcycles ever offered by Harley-Davidson."
NEW 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide Models
The 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide models are more powerful, lighter, and more dynamic, and feature all-new visual design elements that combine a cohesive dynamic flow from the front fenders to the saddlebags. Both models feature an evolved fairing profile that appears refreshingly modern yet retains Harley-Davidson design DNA that makes them instantly familiar. Additional key features include:
- An updated Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine features a new cooling system which further optimizes thermal comfort for the rider and enhanced intake and exhaust flow to boost performance.
- Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Rain and Custom – electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle.
- Infotainment technology is powered by Skyline™ OS and presented on a 12.3-inch TFT color touch screen that replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. A new 200-watt audio amplifier powers a pair of fairing-mounted speakers.
- Improved aerodynamics enhance rider comfort and reduce subjective helmet buffeting at highway speed by an average of 60 percent. Rear suspension travel is increased to 3-inches. A redesigned one-piece seat shape and padding materials offer a significant improvement in long-range comfort for most riders.
NEW CVO Road Glide ST Model Leads 2024 CVO Lineup
The CVO Road Glide ST is the quickest, fastest, and most-sophisticated performance bagger ever produced by Harley-Davidson, and represents a unique collection of components providing high value to performance minded riders. A deep solo seat and six-inch riser paired with a moto handlebar put the rider in an aggressive, upright position with West Coast custom style. Key features include:
- Two premium paint choices: Golden White Pearl or Raven Metallic. A Screamin' Eagle graphic on the fairing sides and fuel tank is inspired by the Screamin' Eagle® Harley-Davidson® Factory motorcycles raced in the MotoAmerica® Mission King of the Baggers series. CVO™ 25th Anniversary graphics celebrate a milestone in factory customization.
- The Milwaukee-Eight® 121 High Output V-Twin engine is exclusive to the CVO Road Glide ST model, tuned to produce 127 horsepower (94kW) and 145 lb. ft. (193 Nm) of torque – the most horsepower and torque ever from a factory-installed engine in a production Harley-Davidson® motorcycle. A lower final drive ratio is selected to enhance acceleration performance in every gear.
- The use of alternate materials helps reduce dry weight to 800 pounds (363 kg). Mufflers have lightweight titanium shells and forged carbon fiber end caps; forged carbon fiber composite is used to form the front fender, seat cowl and tank console; the oil pan is formed of lightweight composite; and wheel design and wave-style front brake rotors are optimized to minimize unsprung weight.
- Fully adjustable front and rear suspension includes SHOWA® rear shock absorbers with remote reservoirs and inverted 47mm SHOWA® 1x1 forks.
- Premium Brembo™ braking components provide outstanding braking feel and performance for added rider confidence.
- Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Track, Track Plus, Rain, and multiple Custom modes – electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle.
- A suite of infotainment technology is powered by Skyline™ OS. A color touch screen replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. A premium audio system features a 500-watt amplifier and Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® Stage II 6.5-inch fairing speakers.
The CVO™ Pan America® motorcycle is a new vehicle of discovery and the CVO™ program's first adventure touring (ADV) motorcycle. All of the features that have made the Pan America® 1250 Special model a leading choice among discerning global Adventure Touring riders are retained, including the smooth-and-powerful Revolution® Max 1250 engine, semi-active front and rear suspension, touch screen display, selectable ride modes, and Daymaker® Adaptive Headlamp technology. The CVO™ Pan America® model is outfitted with a host of rugged accessories selected to enhance the journey, including Adaptive Ride Height suspension, rugged aluminum top and side cases, a Screamin' Eagle® quickshifter, tubeless laced wheels, auxiliary LED forward lighting, an aluminum skid plate, providing excellent value to the adventure rider who wants it all and more.
In 2023, the CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models introduced a bold new design direction for the Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring platform, the extraordinary performance of the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 powertrain and advanced suspension, and infotainment technology powered by the exclusive Skyline™ OS. Both models reprise all of those features for 2024 with exciting new color options.
Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H-D.com to learn more about the complete line of Harley-Davidson® Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified™ pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson® MotorClothes® apparel and accessories, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.
Editors: For more information regarding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and products visit: h-dmediakit.com.
SOURCE Harley-Davidson Motor Company
Share this article