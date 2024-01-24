HARLEY-DAVIDSON USHERS IN A NEW ERA OF MOTORCYCLE TOURING, REIMAGINING TWO OF THE MOST ICONIC MOTORCYCLES IN HISTORY AND SETTING A NEW STANDARD FOR THE FUTURE OF ADVENTURE ON TWO WHEELS

Each of these 2024 models are scheduled to reach authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships in January 2024.

"These exciting new models represent a new era for Harley-Davidson, elevating every aspect of performance, technology, comfort, and style," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. "Without question, these are the most enticing touring motorcycles ever offered by Harley-Davidson."

NEW 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide Models

The 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide models are more powerful, lighter, and more dynamic, and feature all-new visual design elements that combine a cohesive dynamic flow from the front fenders to the saddlebags. Both models feature an evolved fairing profile that appears refreshingly modern yet retains Harley-Davidson design DNA that makes them instantly familiar. Additional key features include:

An updated Milwaukee-Eight ® 117 V-Twin engine features a new cooling system which further optimizes thermal comfort for the rider and enhanced intake and exhaust flow to boost performance.

Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Rain and Custom – electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle.

Infotainment technology is powered by Skyline™ OS and presented on a 12.3-inch TFT color touch screen that replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. A new 200-watt audio amplifier powers a pair of fairing-mounted speakers.

Improved aerodynamics enhance rider comfort and reduce subjective helmet buffeting at highway speed by an average of 60 percent. Rear suspension travel is increased to 3-inches. A redesigned one-piece seat shape and padding materials offer a significant improvement in long-range comfort for most riders.

NEW CVO Road Glide ST Model Leads 2024 CVO Lineup

The CVO Road Glide ST is the quickest, fastest, and most-sophisticated performance bagger ever produced by Harley-Davidson, and represents a unique collection of components providing high value to performance minded riders. A deep solo seat and six-inch riser paired with a moto handlebar put the rider in an aggressive, upright position with West Coast custom style. Key features include:

Two premium paint choices: Golden White Pearl or Raven Metallic. A Screamin' Eagle graphic on the fairing sides and fuel tank is inspired by the Screamin' Eagle ® Harley-Davidson ® Factory motorcycles raced in the MotoAmerica ® Mission King of the Baggers series. CVO™ 25th Anniversary graphics celebrate a milestone in factory customization.

Two premium paint choices: Golden White Pearl or Raven Metallic. A Screamin' Eagle graphic on the fairing sides and fuel tank is inspired by the Screamin' Eagle ® Harley-Davidson ® Factory motorcycles raced in the MotoAmerica ® Mission King of the Baggers series. CVO™ 25th Anniversary graphics celebrate a milestone in factory customization.

The Milwaukee-Eight ® 121 High Output V-Twin engine is exclusive to the CVO Road Glide ST model, tuned to produce 127 horsepower (94kW) and 145 lb. ft. (193 Nm) of torque – the most horsepower and torque ever from a factory-installed engine in a production Harley-Davidson ® motorcycle. A lower final drive ratio is selected to enhance acceleration performance in every gear.

The use of alternate materials helps reduce dry weight to 800 pounds (363 kg). Mufflers have lightweight titanium shells and forged carbon fiber end caps; forged carbon fiber composite is used to form the front fender, seat cowl and tank console; the oil pan is formed of lightweight composite; and wheel design and wave-style front brake rotors are optimized to minimize unsprung weight.

Fully adjustable front and rear suspension includes SHOWA ® rear shock absorbers with remote reservoirs and inverted 47mm SHOWA ® 1x1 forks.

Premium Brembo™ braking components provide outstanding braking feel and performance for added rider confidence.

Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Track, Track Plus, Rain, and multiple Custom modes – electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle.

A suite of infotainment technology is powered by Skyline™ OS. A color touch screen replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. A premium audio system features a 500-watt amplifier and Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® Stage II 6.5-inch fairing speakers.

The CVO™ Pan America® motorcycle is a new vehicle of discovery and the CVO™ program's first adventure touring (ADV) motorcycle. All of the features that have made the Pan America® 1250 Special model a leading choice among discerning global Adventure Touring riders are retained, including the smooth-and-powerful Revolution® Max 1250 engine, semi-active front and rear suspension, touch screen display, selectable ride modes, and Daymaker® Adaptive Headlamp technology. The CVO™ Pan America® model is outfitted with a host of rugged accessories selected to enhance the journey, including Adaptive Ride Height suspension, rugged aluminum top and side cases, a Screamin' Eagle® quickshifter, tubeless laced wheels, auxiliary LED forward lighting, an aluminum skid plate, providing excellent value to the adventure rider who wants it all and more.

In 2023, the CVO™ Street Glide® and CVO™ Road Glide® models introduced a bold new design direction for the Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring platform, the extraordinary performance of the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 powertrain and advanced suspension, and infotainment technology powered by the exclusive Skyline™ OS. Both models reprise all of those features for 2024 with exciting new color options.

