Harley-Davidson's Electric Motorcycle, LiveWire, Available for Rent on Twisted Road

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Road, the leading rental service for privately-owned motorcycles in the U.S, today announced they are now offering two Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles. With more than 2,300 motorcycles for short- or long-term rental, Twisted Road has many classics while others– like Harley-Davidson's new LiveWire electric motorcycle– are cutting edge.

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire Available on Twisted Road

"These are fantastic additions to our fleet," said Austin Rothbard, Founder and CEO, Twisted Road. "The owner in the L.A. area is offering the LiveWire for rent exclusively through us, and will even arrange for airport pick up and drop off."

Twisted Road is unique among motorcycle-sharing services in having a flat, per day charge for all bikes, set by the owner based on how popular or rare the motorcycle is. The LiveWire motorcycles will rent for about $199.00 per day. Like all other Twisted Road bikes, these bikes won't have mileage restrictions.

"It's a great way to try out a bike you've never ridden before," said Rothbard, "whether it's a 21st century electric bike like the LiveWire, that's perfect for getting around the city, or a vintage beauty like the 1958 BMW R50."

Twisted Road verifies all potential renters for driver safety, experience, and qualifications. It also offers the best owner insurance protection in the industry, with up to $100,000 of free liability protection and up to $25,000 of damage protection. Owners may choose to increase that liability up to $1 million. After each ride, the rider and owner rate each other, while the rider rates the bike, too. To date 97% of these ratings have been five-star.

Rothbard continued, "We are building the most trusted motorcycle community around–a place for riders to connect with one another over their favorite passion. Riding."

For more information on Twisted Road and to see all the bikes listed, please visit: www.twistedroad.com

Contact:

Nick Marietta

230581@email4pr.com

623.523.3546

SOURCE Twisted Road

Related Links

http://www.twistedroad.com

