Harlowe Unveils Black Friday/Cyber Monday Exclusive Pricing on Lighting Kits and Accessories

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Harlowe invites creators to elevate their artistry with exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing on its most coveted lighting solutions. From November 18 through December 2, the brand is offering unparalleled access to their professional-grade tools at compelling price points, available at www.harlowe.com and through authorized Harlowe retailers.

As the highlight of this special offering is the Pro Creator Kit, now available for $1,699. Perfectly suited for professionals seeking the highest level of performance and versatility, this kit delivers everything needed to achieve cinematic visuals or breathtaking stills. Its refined design and precision engineering make it an essential companion for any creator.

The Mini-X Creator Kit, priced with a $100 reduction, is designed to empower creativity wherever inspiration strikes. With its IP54 rating, this robust light thrives in challenging conditions, enabling creators to explore and innovate far beyond the limits of traditional studio lighting.

For those seeking a streamlined, all-in-one solution, the Micro Master Kit, now available at an adjusted price, offers a compact powerhouse ideal for desktop setups, portraits, or product photography. This versatile light provides the perfect finishing touch, bringing every creative vision to life.

Both the Avant Max and Mini Max Creator Kits are available at special pricing, offering their exceptional craftsmanship and performance at a $100 savings each. The Avant Max is ideal for expansive productions, offering powerful output and unparalleled control, while the Mini Max excels in portability, making it an indispensable tool for creators who demand precision and flexibility in any environment.

Harlowe's acclaimed Iris Kits, celebrated for their ability to shape mood and create captivating atmospheres, are also part of this exclusive offering, ensuring every creator has access to tools that inspire and elevate.

This limited-time opportunity allows creators, photographers and videographers to experience Harlowe's innovative lighting solutions at some of the most attractive pricing of the year. Harlowe's holiday offer is available now through December 2nd, 2024, at www.harlowe.com and authorized Harlowe retailers.

About Harlowe

Harlowe (formerly Hobolite) is a premium segment brand of continuous LED photography lights. Harlowe content creator lighting kits and photo studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over 20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, Hobolite has earned numerous awards for its innovative design. The ethos of Harlowe is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Harlowe believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful. Harlowe products are available worldwide and online at https://www.harlowe.com. For more information about Harlowe, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube at @harlowecreators.

