Harmar Mobility Voted Second Year in A Row to be Certified as A Great Place to Work™

SARASOTA, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmar Mobility has recently been Certified™ by the world-wide organization Great Place to Work for a second consecutive year. The prestigious certification is based on current employees' feedback after answering a survey regarding their company's culture, work environment, leadership, and their tenure. This year, 84% of Harmar team members agreed that Harmar is a great place to work – 27 points higher than the average US company and 9 points greater than the business's score last year.

Steve Dawson (right), CEO of Harmar, a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in mobility device lifts for automobiles, stairlifts, and vertical platform lifts, greets U.S. Army veteran, adaptive athlete, and Harmar Ambassador, Twila Adams (left). After a car accident paralyzed Twila from the neck down in 1994, she fought to regain her mobility - and against all odds, she partially did. Now, she helps Harmar in their mission by sharing her story. Harmar's Sarasota-based team took advantage of the beautiful weather to celebrate their brand-new facility. The company's employees in both Florida and Lake Winnebago, MO locations recently voted for Harmar, which is a leading manufacturer in stairlifts, vehicle lifts, and vertical platform lifts, to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"We're thrilled to be recertified as a Great Place to Work," said Harmar CEO Steve Dawson. "2021 and 2022 were eventful years for us – not only because we structured a hybrid schedule for our corporate offices to enjoy the benefits of both working from home and in the offices, but also because we successfully completed a major one-mile move for our Sarasota facility. At Harmar, we pride ourselves on our teamwork and exceptional service to our customers and dealers and without that determination and support from each employee, we wouldn't be able to continue growing and expanding our mission to lift lives."

To continue leading a positive, inclusive, and productive environment, Harmar Mobility has established six core values: team player, get stuff done, can-do attitude, genuinely cares, does the right thing, and embraces inclusion. During the interview process, candidates are introduced to the core values to see how well their values align with Harmar's. By ensuring each employee embraces these values, the company culture has not only surpassed the average U.S. business, but also increased their 2021 score.

About Harmar Mobility:

Based in Sarasota, FL, Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in mobility device lifts for automobiles, stairlifts, and vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve quality of life for the millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, we lift lives.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

