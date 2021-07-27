harmati Harnessess Successful Amazon Debut To Launch Brand Owned E-Commerce

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bedshe International Co., parent company to new DTC home décor and furniture brand harmati, has announced the launch of the brand's first ever direct-to-consumer website. After a successful debut with Amazon in early 2021, the pandemic-born brand will feature décor and DIY tips from the harmati design team, in addition to offering their functional, stylish home products for purchase.

Created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help bring to life comfortable and productive areas in small space dwellings, harmati products seek to simplify and improve consumers' daily lives at home. Products have a "modern warm," aesthetic, seamlessly blending with most décor schemes, and come at an affordable price point with high-quality materials. Most products assemble in mere minutes, and feature user-friendly touches to work double duty: hidden storage, for example, is a common theme across the harmati collection.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of harmati's own e-commerce platform," said Marina Fernandez, harmati Brand Director. "As we continue to expand our product offerings, we want to provide our customers with a home base to be able to interact with and purchase directly from the brand. We also are excited to bring our design team into the fold on our new blog, where customers will be able to find even more inspiration and décor ideas."

To celebrate the website launch, harmati will offer free shipping on all items for the first month. The new site will also serve as a vehicle to promote harmati's new Atelier Collection, including:

Atelier Coffee Table ($159.99) : Made of eco-friendly rattan and durable wood, the Atelier coffee table boasts a spacious, two-tier shelf design and combines bohemian and modern elements for a natural feel. The mixed tones of black/walnut and light rattan add depth to this unique living room piece.

Atelier Side Table ($69.99) : This portable and small wooden end table is space-saving and lightweight, and can be used as a bedside table, a sofa-side table or a plant stand. The modern yet minimalist design blends seamlessly with any existing décor, and features a two-tier light rattan shelf design.

Additionally, when purchasing from the Atelier Collection, consumers will be able to apply a discount, as outlined below. Discount codes can only be used once and cannot be combined at checkout.

25% off harmati's Atelier products with code: 25ATELIER

Buy Atelier Side Table and get 50% off Atelier Coffee Table with code: 50ATELIER

Until now, all harmati products have been available to purchase on the brand's Amazon storefront, which will remain active. For more information on harmati, visit harmati.com.

About harmati

Established in 2021, harmati is a modern home décor brand under Bedshe International Company, Ltd. Driven by smart, thoughtful design, harmati takes into account the diverse styles, budget and functionality needs of its consumers, and believes in empowering them to create the home they've always wanted. For more information, you can check out harmati's storefront on Amazon and stay up to date with the brand on Instagram and Facebook (@harmatihome).

