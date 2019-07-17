Harmon Brothers Cook Up Hilarious New Ad for TAOS Bakes
Featuring TAOS Bakes--Healthy, Gluten-Free Snacks Made from Non-GMO, Organic Ingredients--Harmon Brothers' Latest Spot Explains How to Escape from Energy Bar Wasteland
Jul 17, 2019, 09:00 ET
PROVO, Utah, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, 1.5 billion + views and helped drive over $350 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, ChatBooks, FiberFix, Poo Pourri, OraBrush and many other hits. This week, the renowned spotmakers released their latest ad, which promotes TAOS Bakes, the healthy, gluten-free snacks that are handcrafted in New Mexico.
"The team at Harmon Brothers had never tasted anything like TAOS," said James Dayton, Creative Director and Director for Harmon Brothers. "Because there was such a huge difference in taste and texture between TAOS Bakes and their competitors, we knew that it was imperative that we found two different settings for the video that visually represented that difference. That's when we came up with the Bland Lands, a boring desert that accurately depicts TAOS Bakes competitors in the snack bar category. This boring desert gives way to TAOS LAND, a vibrant, colorful forest where TAOS Bakes snacks are baked by Artisan Chefs. We believe this is an instant classic ad for us, something we hope will develop a cult status."
Featuring a vagabond traveler who can't seem to find a good way to fuel himself, the spot walks viewers through the shortcomings of many well-known options—bars that are too hard, flavorless, or too similar to cardboard. Eventually, the protagonist discovers his answer lies in mom's home-cooked solutions, just like TAOS Bars, which are "so good, your mother could have made them."
And just like mom's home cooking, TAOS snacks are made by mixing all natural, organic, Non-GMO, Artisan ingredients, baking them to perfection, and then carefully cutting, packaging, storing and shipping them. TAOS doesn't use any cheap fillers like other bars, and does not inject bars with flavors. Every bar has a unique flavor profile that comes from the unique combination of ingredients. TAOS prides themselves on a low profit margin since all of their ingredients are of the highest quality. It's a move away from the industry standard and toward a product that is better for consumers.
● Watch the ads on YouTube HERE: https://youtu.be/RmbsmA3Q1jw
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.
ABOUT TAOS BAKES
Finding something that tastes good and that's good for you can feel like an impossible choice. That's where TAOS Bakes comes in. We're obsessed with great taste, the kind that you can see, smell, and feel. Our snacks (not to be confused with those lumpy cardboard-tasting bars you may have run into) live at the intersection of people, process, and food. We're here to shift the conversation from over-analyzing nutritional facts and health claims to celebrating and upholding taste as the most important aspect of any culinary experience…from a quick snack to fuel your next meeting, workout, or school, all the way to enjoying a five-course meal or a perfectly designed craft beer.
SOURCE Harmon Brothers
