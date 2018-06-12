Harmon Brothers is Back to Save Both Sleep and Relationships in New Campaign

PROVO, Utah, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency responsible for the most viral ad in Internet history, unveiled their next online mega-hit. The agency—which has garnered national acclaim and driven over $300m in sales for social media sensations such as "Squatty Potty," "FiberFix," "OraBrush," "Poo-Pourri," "ChatBooks," "Purple," and many others—has now channeled its viral wizardry in behalf of BedJet, which keeps sleepers sleeping in comfort, no matter what temperature each partner prefers.
"We've been fans of Harmon Brothers' impressive repertoire of viral hits for a long time, and were excited to get those same creative minds to work for us," said Mark Aramli, CEO and Founder of BedJet. "We love the end product. The couple's central conflict is both painfully familiar and hilariously absurd enough to strike a chord with sleepers everywhere. So many couples have experienced the same struggle night after night, and the BedJet is the latest in a long line of products Harmon Brothers is helping take from obscurity to well-deserved fame."
The Harmon Brothers' latest follows the tumultuous sleeping habits of a Midwestern woman who likes it cold and a devil who prefers things on the toasty side. Their marriage is on the rocks until the introduction of BedJet, the world's first rapid cooling, heating and climate comfort system designed specifically for the bed. BedJet's patented air-driven technology allows sleepers on each side of the bed to cool down or warm up independently. It uses a quiet air circulation system to cool sleepers down, and it can also circulate heated air to warm sleepers faster than an electric blanket. Once the woman and her devilish husband are introduced to the wonders of the BedJet, their disparate sleeping temperatures no longer present an obstacle to marital bliss.
- Watch the ad on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/1442137196007552/posts/2049808381907094
- Watch the ad on YouTube HERE: https://youtu.be/zXjIY-j8Yyw
CREDITS
Agency: Harmon Brothers
Agency Creative Director: Daniel Harmon
Agency Managing Director: Benton Crane
Director of Accounts: Gavin Bentley, Theron Harmon
Producer: Josh Stofferahn
UPM/Project Manager: Tiffani Barth
Writers: Jonny Vance (lead), Whitney Meek, Kellen Erskine, Lisa Valentine Clark
Director: Jonny Vance
Co-Director: James Dayton
1st AD: David Thorpe
Laura from Wisconsin: Natalie Madsen
Carl from Hell: Noah Kershisnik
Couple A: Amy Davis & Mike Hafen
Couple B: Diane Synder & Steve Bennett
Couple C: Tina Stevens & James Dayton
Director of Photography: Tyler Stevens
1st AC: Brenna Empey
2nd AC: Mike Henderson
Body Suit Creation: Chris Hanson
SPFX Makeup: Chris Hanson
SPFX Makeup Assistant: Abigail Steele
Key Makeup: Rachel Clark
Visual Effects Supervisor: Nick Ritter
DIT: Braden Storrs
Gaffer: Phil Shepherd
Key Grip: Kevin Woodward
Script Supervisor/Editor: Jonah Rindlisbacher
Assistant Editor: Nick Ritter & Braden Storrs
Digital Effects: Bryson Alley, Nick Ritter, David Heath, Nick Dixon, Josh Badger
Graphic Design: Brett Crockett, David Heath
Production Designer: Jake Buntijer
Prop Master: Lyndi Bone
Wardrobe Supervisor: Kathy Eckenbrecht
Lead Project Build: Michael Frazier
Production Sound: Jared Jaynes
Sound Design: Kenny Amacher & Chris Burton
Production Assistants: Zach Power, Madi Palmer, Elise Moulton
Craft: Tina Stevens
Studio: Studio V, Brandy Gilliam Vega
Public Relations: John Dye
Client: BedJet
CEO/Founder: Mark Aramli
Digital Marketing Manager: Sarah McClutchy
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created 15 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have at least 300 million views.
ABOUT BEDJET
BedJet is a sleep technology start-up that launched the groundbreaking BedJet cooling, heating and climate comfort system made just for beds. BedJet's air-driven technology eliminates body moisture and sweat, allowing sleepers on each side of the bed to have a good night's sleep, regardless of their partner's temperature preference. Using a quiet stream of air, it cools sleepers down or warms them faster than any electric blanket, without mattress pads, uncomfortable wires, or awkward tubes in the bed. BedJet was featured on the ABC program Shark Tank and has received coverage from Forbes, TechCrunch, Huffington Post, and more. Based in Newport, R.I., the company was founded in 2013 by inventor and former NASA space suit engineer Mark Aramli. For more information, visit www.bedjet.com.
