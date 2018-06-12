Harmon Brothers is Back to Save Both Sleep and Relationships in New Campaign

"We've been fans of Harmon Brothers' impressive repertoire of viral hits for a long time, and were excited to get those same creative minds to work for us," said Mark Aramli, CEO and Founder of BedJet. "We love the end product. The couple's central conflict is both painfully familiar and hilariously absurd enough to strike a chord with sleepers everywhere. So many couples have experienced the same struggle night after night, and the BedJet is the latest in a long line of products Harmon Brothers is helping take from obscurity to well-deserved fame."

The Harmon Brothers' latest follows the tumultuous sleeping habits of a Midwestern woman who likes it cold and a devil who prefers things on the toasty side. Their marriage is on the rocks until the introduction of BedJet, the world's first rapid cooling, heating and climate comfort system designed specifically for the bed. BedJet's patented air-driven technology allows sleepers on each side of the bed to cool down or warm up independently. It uses a quiet air circulation system to cool sleepers down, and it can also circulate heated air to warm sleepers faster than an electric blanket. Once the woman and her devilish husband are introduced to the wonders of the BedJet, their disparate sleeping temperatures no longer present an obstacle to marital bliss.

Watch the ad on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/1442137196007552/posts/2049808381907094

Watch the ad on YouTube HERE: https://youtu.be/zXjIY-j8Yyw

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created 15 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have at least 300 million views.

ABOUT BEDJET

BedJet is a sleep technology start-up that launched the groundbreaking BedJet cooling, heating and climate comfort system made just for beds. BedJet's air-driven technology eliminates body moisture and sweat, allowing sleepers on each side of the bed to have a good night's sleep, regardless of their partner's temperature preference. Using a quiet stream of air, it cools sleepers down or warms them faster than any electric blanket, without mattress pads, uncomfortable wires, or awkward tubes in the bed. BedJet was featured on the ABC program Shark Tank and has received coverage from Forbes, TechCrunch, Huffington Post, and more. Based in Newport, R.I., the company was founded in 2013 by inventor and former NASA space suit engineer Mark Aramli. For more information, visit www.bedjet.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmon-brothers-is-back-to-save-both-sleep-and-relationships-in-new-campaign-300664903.html

SOURCE The Harmon Brothers

