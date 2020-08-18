Harmonate Appoints Kevin Walkup CEO to Expand Leadership in Data Operations for Funds

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonate announced Kevin Walkup as CEO, to continue the acceleration of its data operations platform for fund administration.

"We are seeing a historic evolution in fund administration from a professional services model, to a fundstech model driven by data operations," said Walkup. "Harmonate is a catalyst for that transformation, which is frankly happening faster than any of us might have expected. Conductor's ability to take statement processing from two weeks to 24 hours is turning heads, and our expertise in change management is a match for firms that are inclined toward leading this market."

Walkup was previously President and COO of Harmonate, and former CEO Michael Halloran will now serve as Executive Chairman.

"Kevin drives enterprise technology markets," said Halloran. "At Dell, Samsung and Sanmina, Kevin built teams that facilitated and sped the transformation of industries, and he is bringing that to fund services. He comes with a reputation for seeing where industries will pivot into digital solutions, and for facilitating domain experts and industry veterans in extracting profound value from automation and data operations sooner than their competition. Harmonate is built around that strategy."

Harmonate's introduction of exception-based machine learning to fund middle and back office processes, and its powerful Conductor product, have led a new category of data operations for funds that steps beyond traditional automation and ETL services. The Harmonate team harnesses expertise in funds-of-funds, multifamily offices and alternative investments generally to provide the change management that fuels fund services leadership.

About Harmonate

Harmonate is a data services platform for funds that frees operations from the limits of legacy systems, and closes the information gap between fund managers and investors, as well as between funds and the public sector. The company's purpose-built solutions streamline middle office processes — simplify complex, high velocity transactions, and help ensure security and regulatory compliance through each step of a fund's life cycle.

With its proprietary fundstech platform and leveraging more than 15 years of specialty financial administration leadership, Harmonate is helping define best practices in each of the markets it has supported. Today the Harmonate platform is used to service more than 800 funds, and administers more than $20B annually. For more information, please visit harmonate.com.

