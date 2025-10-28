HarmonEyes Joins SDVerse to Advance Driver Safety and User Experience with AI-Powered Eye-Tracking Solutions

AI-powered driver-monitoring and cognitive analytics now accessible to OEMs and Tier-1s to build safer, smarter vehicles

DETROIT and BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HarmonEyes, the AI-driven eye-tracking software innovator, today announced it has joined SDVerse, the automotive industry's first B2B marketplace dedicated to software. With its AI solutions now available through SDVerse, HarmonEyes enables OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to integrate predictive eye-tracking-based driver monitoring and cognitive state detection capabilities directly into next-generation vehicle architectures. This strategic move advances HarmonEyes' mission to help manufacturers enhance driver safety, create a next-generation in-vehicle driving experience, and meet regulatory requirements.

HarmonEyes is recognized for its AI-driven eye-tracking solutions that assess and predict cognitive load, driver fatigue, and enable real-time interventions to prevent safety risks before they happen. Trained on a proprietary database of over 14 million records, its AI models deliver actionable insights for situational awareness and attention validation. By joining SDVerse, HarmonEyes gives OEMs and Tier-1s access to tools that improve driver readiness, reduce accidents, and enhance passenger safety and wellbeing.

"Automakers around the world are seeking predictive, more responsive driver safety solutions for vehicles that adapt to individual drivers before problems occur. Knowing ahead of time enables the delivery of interventions and corrective actions that can mitigate safety risks. Our solutions are engineered to be added as an ingredient into existing platforms, at scale and without friction," said Adam Gross, CEO and Co-Founder of HarmonEyes. "Through our partnership with SDVerse, we can deliver this transformative technology to vehicles with greater reach and impact."

"Driver monitoring is fast becoming a cornerstone of functional safety and regulatory compliance," said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. "HarmonEyes' AI platform, cognitive and fatigue-based solutions bring innovative capabilities to the SDVerse marketplace. Their collaboration will empower SDVerse members to source and integrate intelligent driver state solutions — helping the industry respond to evolving requirements for safety, personalization, and connected mobility."

About HarmonEyes

HarmonEyes is the world's only open, AI-powered eye-tracking platform that identifies and predicts a person's cognitive, emotional, and physical state based on eye movements alone. Compatible with any camera-based device, HarmonEyes provides a one-stop shop to analyze eye-tracking data, develop models, and deploy solutions to applications at scale with the Theia™ SDK. Backed by 60+ years of eye-tracking experience and born from the largest validated eye-tracking database (14 million unique records), HarmonEyes is used by the world's leading organizations in technology, aviation/automotive, healthcare, and elite performance in military and sports. Learn more and get a demo at www.harmoneyes.com.

About SDVerse

SDVerse is the automotive industry's first B2B marketplace purpose-built for software. Backed by Founding Members General Motors, Magna, and Wipro, SDVerse streamlines how OEMs, Tier 1s, and software providers develop, discover, evaluate, and procure automotive software, tools, and services. By reducing friction, enabling faster sourcing, and expanding visibility across the value chain, SDVerse helps companies bring software-defined vehicles to market faster. Open, standard-agnostic, and built for industry collaboration, SDVerse is designed to accelerate innovation across the entire automotive ecosystem. Learn more at www.sdverse.auto.

