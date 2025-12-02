Harmoni to Showcase Groundbreaking Factory Orchestration Technology at CES 2026

Manufacturing tech company brings factory orchestration to the global stage

AKRON, Ohio and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmoni, a manufacturing technology company that has developed a next-generation factory orchestration system, today announced it will exhibit at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Harmoni will demonstrate how its system connects machines, people, and data into a unified, intelligent operating layer for modern factories.

Harmoni will exhibit in Booth #8004 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) North Hall.

Introducing Factory Orchestration - The New Foundation of Modern Manufacturing

Manufacturers today operate in a maze of disconnected technologies - legacy ERP extensions, isolated monitoring solutions, fragmented IoT projects - and the operational data from these systems never converges. Each system generates information, but none of it comes together in a way that enables coordinated action.

Harmoni's factory orchestration system redefines what's possible on the shop floor by providing:

Unified operational context that integrates human workflows, machine signals and factory systems into a single, actionable view of production

that integrates human workflows, machine signals and factory systems into a single, actionable view of production Advanced automations that eliminate repetitive or non-productive tasks, enforce process steps, and initiate actions as production conditions change

that eliminate repetitive or non-productive tasks, enforce process steps, and initiate actions as production conditions change Integrated process control to ensure engineering, quality, and workflow data reach the front line at exactly the right moment

to ensure engineering, quality, and workflow data reach the front line at exactly the right moment Data-driven intelligence that helps manufacturers identify and anticipate issues, optimize flow, and improve reliability across operations

"Harmoni has introduced an entirely new paradigm for manufacturing," said David Caputo, Co-Founder of Harmoni. "Factory orchestration brings machines, people, and data into one integrated system that drives real-time action. CES is the global stage for breakthrough technology, and we're proud to demonstrate what a truly connected factory can achieve."

What Harmoni Will Demonstrate at CES

At CES, Harmoni will present interactive, production-grade demonstrations of its factory orchestration technology in action, including:

Live simulations showing how machines, operators, and production systems seamlessly connect across the Harmoni platform

showing how machines, operators, and production systems seamlessly connect across the Harmoni platform AI-powered intelligence , synthesizing real time information to diagnose issues and recommend actions

, synthesizing real time information to diagnose issues and recommend actions RFID-enabled locating , showing how Harmoni's proprietary RFID technology can be used to track everyone and everything involved in manufacturing

, showing how Harmoni's proprietary RFID technology can be used to track everyone and everything involved in manufacturing Critical data management, demonstrating how engineering changes and quality requirements are delivered and enforced at the right workstation at the right moment

These demos reflect real conditions on factory floors, highlighting how orchestration helps manufacturers reduce downtime, increase throughput, and gain confidence in their data.

Why CES

CES 2026, taking place January 6-9, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV, is recognized as one of the world's most influential technology events, bringing together global brands, emerging innovators, and the latest breakthroughs in AI, automation, and connected systems.

Harmoni's presence in the LVCC North Hall situates the company among a growing ecosystem of industrial, IoT, and enterprise technology providers showcasing how advanced software and AI are transforming the physical world.

"For us, CES is about putting industrial technology on the same stage as the most visible consumer and AI innovations," said Adam Ellis, Co-Founder of Harmoni. "Factories are where real-world products are born. We're excited to show how factory orchestration can make those environments more intelligent, resilient, and responsive."

Event Details

Event: CES 2026

Dates: January 6-9, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

Booth: #8004, LVCC North Hall

Members of the media, manufacturing leaders, and technology partners interested in private briefings or deeper technical demos can contact Harmoni at [email protected].

About Harmoni

Harmoni is a manufacturing technology company delivering an innovative factory orchestration system - an intelligent operating layer that unifies machines, people, materials, and data across the factory floor. Built from the ground up with RFID-enabled hardware, deep integrations with ERP and other factory systems, AI-powered assistants, and robust automation tools, Harmoni enables manufacturers to transform their operations with real-time intelligence and control. The Harmoni platform coordinates workflows, streamlines operator tasks, and ensures critical engineering and quality data reach the front line. Based in Akron, OH and New York, NY, Harmoni works with manufacturers to improve throughput, reliability, and on-time delivery.

Learn more at www.harmoni.io.

