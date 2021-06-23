Harmoni Towers, a Leading Owner, Operator and Builder of Mission Critical Communications Infrastructure, Announces Appointment of Jack Barry as CFO

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmoni Towers, a portfolio company of Melody Investment Advisors LP, an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Jack Barry as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective June 14, 2021. Mr. Barry has over two decades of experience working with high growth private equity backed companies.

"We could not be happier to welcome Jack to the Harmoni team," said Lawrence Gleason, President of Harmoni Towers. "Jack brings a wealth of experience as CFO to a multitude of communications infrastructure companies, as well as experience as an operator and CEO of private equity backed companies during phases of transformational growth. His expertise will be invaluable as Harmoni continues to grow as a leader in communications infrastructure."

Mr. Barry has a proven track record of raising capital, building and developing finance teams, and creating value through M&A, cost reduction activities and heightened management focus on critical business drivers. Prior to joining Harmoni, Mr. Barry served for five years as Chief Financial Officer of Eco-Site, a turnkey provider of wireless infrastructure solutions. Before joining Eco-Site, Jack held roles as CFO, COO and CEO at a number of private equity backed companies.

"Jack's experience working in the wireless infrastructure space will be invaluable to Harmoni," said David Bacino, Operating Partner at Melody Investment Advisors. "As such, we expect Jack will integrate seamlessly into Harmoni and will make our collaborations together especially successful as we look to create value for our customers and investors."

"I'm exceptionally proud to join the Harmoni Towers team as we grow into a leader in wireless infrastructure management," said Jack Barry. "As CFO, I have helped similar companies navigate the TMT infrastructure market, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of Harmoni during this period of growth."

Mr. Barry holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University, an MS in Economics from the University of North Carolina and a BA in Economics from the University of Virginia.

Harmoni Towers is one of the largest tower builders in the U.S., having built almost 700 towers since inception in 2017. Harmoni Towers currently owns and markets over 1,000 site locations across the U.S.

About Harmoni Towers

Harmoni Towers, a portfolio company of Melody Investment Advisors owns, operates, and builds mission-critical communications infrastructure. The firm focuses on the acquisition and construction of communication networks and works with customers in a wide variety of situations, including monetizing existing assets and new site development. Harmoni collaborates with wireless operators to deploy their networks and build assets while relieving them of the burden of raising investment capital.

About Melody Investment Advisors

Melody Investment Advisors is an alternative asset manager led by Founder and Managing Partner, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership, as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Melody Investment Advisors, visit: www.melodyinvestmentadvisors.com.

