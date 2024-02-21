Harmonia Healthcare Launches with a Mission to Revolutionize Female Health

Physician-lead treatment and innovative clinical research centers to focus on underdiagnosed, undertreated and otherwise dismissed female-specific diseases, starting with hyperemesis gravidarum

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonia Healthcare, a specialty women's health platform focusing on underdiagnosed, undertreated, and otherwise dismissed female-specific diseases, launched today. Harmonia intends to open the company's first care center, with a focus on physician-lead research, diagnostic and treatment programs for hyperemesis gravidarum, in late spring. The company is led by a best-in-class founding team including Co-Founder and President Leslie Gautam and Chief Scientific Officer and 2024 TIME Women of the Year honoree Dr. Marlena Fejzo.

Harmonia (@harmoniahealthcare) combines the latest in functional medicine treatments with science-backed resolutions, resulting in superior health outcomes and subsequently enhanced well-being and quality of life for women throughout their healthcare journey. Harmonia's commitment to patient education, advocacy and continuity of care is a crucial complement to existing obstetrics practices, providing hyper individualized treatment to women suffering from one of the world's most debilitating yet – before Harmonia – ineffectively treated diseases.

"Over 10% of all pregnancies are significantly impacted by severe nausea or hyperemesis gravidarum, with over a third of those pregnancies resulting in premature delivery, miscarriage, still birth or termination," said Gautam. "Harmonia's mission is to educate women on the latest developments in research, clinical trials and treatments and act as a trusted ally and reliable advocate throughout their healthcare journeys."

Despite these staggering statistics, hyperemesis gravidarum is still widely misunderstood.

"I've been studying hyperemesis gravidarum for over 20 years, and first discovered its root cause, the hormone GDF15, in 2016, but there are still reports of women dying from the disease and women being mistreated," said Dr. Fejzo. "Harmonia endeavors to take over two decades of research and discovery to the clinic, so that we can finally offer specialized care to women who would otherwise be in crisis."

Harmonia's physicians will work in concert with patients and their obstetricians, doulas and other healthcare and pregnancy support professionals to provide the individualized care that so many women need but have been unable to access before Harmonia. This includes in-office infusion and treatment cycles, home support and prescription management that keeps patients out of the emergency room and drastically improves health outcomes for both mother and child.

Harmonia's first hyperemesis gravidarum-focused care center will open in late spring in New Jersey, with plans to unveil a New York City location later this year. To stay up to date on Harmonia, please follow us on Instagram at @harmoniahealthcare.

About Harmonia

Harmonia is a highly specialized women's health platform that combines cutting edge functional medicine treatment with science-backed resolution for underdiagnosed, undertreated and otherwise dismissed female-specific diseases. Initially focused on hyperemesis gravidarum, Harmonia's physician-lead research, diagnostic and treatment programs result in superior health outcomes and subsequently enhanced wellbeing and quality of life.

For more information on Harmonia and hyperemesis gravidarum, or to learn if you might be suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, visit www.harmoniahealthcare.com or connect with us on Instagram at @harmoniahealthcare.

